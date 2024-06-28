Eagles rookie tabbed as potential breakout candidate in training camp
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lethal passing attack led by the wide receiver tandem of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Along with tight end Dallas Goedert and the rushing ability of dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, defenses have struggled to stop the Eagles from soaring.
Even in their disastrous 2023 season, Philadelphia finished with the seventh-best scoring offense in the league. Yet, Philadelphia is still hoping to elevate their offense to new heights.
The Eagles quietly selected Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson with the No. 185 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Like most sixth-round picks, the selection barely received any media attention, but the wideout has shown early signs of being a hidden gem.
Eagles rookie wide receiver Johnny Wilson could be a hidden gem
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder listed Wilson as a breakout candidate in training camp — and for good reason.
Wilson towers over his contemporaries in a way that is reminiscent of Eagles legend Harold Carmichael. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, the rookie enters the league as the tallest wide receiver in the league.
At that size, wide receivers typically cannot move the way Wilson does. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Wilson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and clocked a shuttle run time of 4.11 seconds.
With 35-inch arms and a 37-inch vertical, the 23-year old wideout possesses the size to bully smaller defensive backs at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point. He runs his routes with smooth hips and has already shown an ability to throttle down and burst out of breaks to gain separation with ease.
Scouts projected Wilson as a tight end at the professional level, but the Eagles have been searching for a third wide receiver to complement Brown and Smith. Philadelphia attempted to fill that role with Julio Jones in 2023, but the all-time great wideout had clearly lost a step in the twilight of his career. At his best, Wilson could provide Philadelphia with a matchup nightmare.
“He has physical dimensions that are in line with most of the big 'F' tight ends in the NFL,” Eagles director of player personnel Alan Wolking said. “He has this rare body type, but he doesn't move like a tight end. He moves like a real receiver. Some people may want to move that body type inside, but throughout the process there was a lot of evidence that he can play outside. … He can play like a much shorter person, but then you get all of the wingspan elements that really expand the radius for him. You get a guy where the natural bucket that you're throwing into is just massive. The physical stature is really just an anomaly."
The four-star recruit began his collegiate career with Arizona State, but he transferred to Florida State in 2022. The decision proved fruitful immediately. In his first season, Wilson led the Seminoles with 43 receptions for 897 yards and five touchdowns, earning second-team All-ACC honors. Wilson missed three midseason games because of injuries but still caught 41 passes for 617 yards and two touchdowns, earning third-team All-ACC honors.
The Eagles already have a potent offense, especially after the addition of running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield. The addition of an elite third wide receiver, however, would elevate Philadelphia to new heights.