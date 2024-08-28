Eagles roster cut tracker: Full List of Eagles who made the roster
By Jake Beckman
Howie Roseman will tell you that the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster is incomplete. He views the roster not as the 53-man, but as a full 70-man roster because he includes the practice squad. He’s the best general manager in the league, so he gets to say that.
Luckily for us, we’re not GMs. The Eagles has to cut 38 players to get down to this: the initial 53-man roster for the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles.
Quarterbacks:
Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee
Nothing special here. The Eagles cut Will Grier, which makes sense because no one got injured and they were never going to carry four QBs on a 53-man roster.
Running Backs:
Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley
Again, nothing special here. Saquon is going to be a three-down running back every week that he’s healthy. They kept four running backs on their 53-man roster last year and Rashaad Penny was always a healthy scratch. It seems like they might have learned from that.
Wide Receivers:
A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson
Parris Campbell and John Ross were cut, but that was to be expected after the Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson. Johnny Wilson should be fun if he finds the field and gets the ball because he’s just a huge dude.
Britain Covey deserves a huge shout-out for making the initial 53-man roster. For the past two seasons, he’s been on the practice roster and elevated to the 53 until he ran out of elevations. He’s a great punt returner (even though he looks like he gets shot with an artillery shell every time he gets hit) and that definitely helps his case.
If you didn’t think picking up a WR3 like Jahan Dotson wasn’t a big deal because A.J. and DeVonta are amazing, just know that this roster would probably say: “A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Parris Campbell.” There’s a universe out there where that’s real. That’s not a place you want to be.
Tight Ends:
Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra
The Eagles going into the season with two healthy tight ends is interesting and it’s made even more so because the New York Giants waived Jack Stoll who played in Philly from 2021 to 2023.
There’s a 0 percent chance that the Eagles go into Week 1 with only two tight ends on the active roster. It wouldn’t be surprising if we see Stoll added to the practice roster and then elevated on game day.
Offensive Line:
Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Bechton, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard
It’s kind of surprising that the Eagles aren’t keeping a backup center on the roster since they waived Brett Toth and Dylan McMahon. Toth is a player (a vested veteran, if you care about the actual terminology) who doesn’t go through waivers, so there’s probably a pretty good chance that the team picks him up on their practice squad.
Darian Kinnard being on the roster is interesting, purely because of the insane number of snaps he played during the preseason. There must have been something that Jeff Stoutland saw in Kinnard based on those snaps. Good for Darian.
Defensive Line:
Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker
Booker did well in training camp and the preseason, so hopefully he can make the most out of the snaps he gets this year. It’s probably fair to compare his role this year to Moro Ojomo’s role last year. Ojomo only played 13 percent of the snaps last year.
Edge:
Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson earned his spot this year. He hasn’t seen the field much on defense during his time with the Eagles, but he did have a key defensive play in the first preseason game when he stripped-sacked Emory Jones and then recovered the fumble.
His spot wasn’t a gimme because of Jalyx Hunt, the fourth-round pick out of Houston Christian. Hunt is a developmental player and it wouldn’t have been mind-blowing if he took Patrick Johnson’s spot on the 53. It’s Johnson’s role as a key special teamer that makes him valuable to the team.
He was a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, and it’s always cool to see a player with zero draft pedigree earn and keep a spot on the roster.
Linebackers:
Zach Baun, Nakobe Dean, Devin White, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren
In 2023, the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster had only three off-ball linebackers and as a result, their linebacker play was disgusting, disdainful, and downright deplorable throughout the season. They corrected that ... for now. This room is still very much a rag-tag group, but they do have a decent upside.
Cornerbacks:
Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers, Cooper DeJean, Eli Ricks
The Eagles used a significant number of resources to upgrade this room. If the name on this list that’s notable is Eli Ricks. Depending on what the Eagles practice squad roster looks like, Ricks could be a trade piece. We’ve already seen cornerback injuries around the league (Dallas and Minnesota), and Ricks could be a player the Eagles might shop around. If they don’t, then he’s a good depth piece.
Safeties:
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, James Bradberry, Tristin McCollum
We’re going to run it back with Bradberry again? Huh. Whatever. They’ve had trade talks with the Tennessee Titans surrounding Bradberry, but they were ultimately fruitless; Maybe the Eagles are doing a hard bluff.
It’s always Howie SZN and the man stays locked and loaded, ready to fleece another GM at a moment’s notice. Maybe this is Howie saying, ‘No, but we really do like him and he’s not washed up at all. See he’s on our roster, that’s how you know it’s true. It’d be a real shame if you wanted to trade for him because we like him so much and we don’t want to let him go.’
Or it could be that Bradberry is the last player on the 53, and he’ll be the first one to get cut if/when the Eagles pick up another tight end or something. Whatever it is, this whole thing stinks.
Bradberry seems like a good guy. It stinks that he had the fall that he had, it stinks that he’s in this situation, and it stinks that we feel this way about him. It stinks.
Good for Tristin McCollum though. A lot of the time, the last preseason game feels more meaningless than the rest, but not for Tristin this year. He lit it up against the Vikings in that game and it probably helped him find his way onto the 53.
Special Teams:
Rick Lovato (LS), Braden Mann (P), Jake Elliott (K)
Nothing special here. Jake’s the best. Rick’s a real one. Braden’s a good, if not above average, punter.
Physically Unable to Perform (PUP):
Sydney Brown (S)
We knew this was going to happen. Brown tore his ACL in the meaningless Week 18 game last season on January 7, 2024. It stinks that he missed training camp and it stinks even more that he’ll miss a piece of the actual season. You have to imagine that when he does come back he’ll probably start slow. Hopefully, he’s up to speed with a fresh body for December football.
Reserve/Injured and Designated to Return:
Aniais Smith (WR), Albert Okwuegbunam (TE)
The Aniais Smith making this list is reasonable but aggravating because he’s a fifth-round pick who had a not-very-good training camp. The Eagles don’t know what they have in him yet so they don’t want to waive him.
But putting Albert Okwuegbunam on this list? That seems dumb. It seemed dumb when the Eagles traded for him in the first place, it seemed dumb when he was one of the first free agents they signed, it seemed dumb when they had him on the field just running routes with no chance of the ball being thrown to him, and it sure feels dumb now.
Notable Cuts:
Zech McPhearson, Oren Burks, Matt Hennessy, Brett Toth, Tarron Jackson, Dylan McMahon, Parris Campbell
These guys are notable because of the amount of time they’ve spent with/around the Eagles or the NFL. In a perfect world, they will get these guys back on the practice squad, but nothing is for sure.
You can view the NFL’s roster cut down day one of two ways: It’s the day a bunch of guys lose their jobs and realize they might’ve played the last snap of football ever, or that it’s the day a bunch of guys realize their dream to play in the NFL. It’s probably healthier to think about it the latter way, but regardless, if you see an NFL player in the wild, go hug them.