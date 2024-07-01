Eagles schedule for Kelly Green throwbacks revealed for 2024 season
By Kinnu Singh
Some of the most iconic moments in Philadelphia Eagles history came in their Kelly Green uniforms. The Miracle at the Meadowlands. The 1980 NFC Championship Game. Chuck Bednarik and The Hit. The Body Bag Game and the House of Pain Game. The list is nearly endless.
Philadelphia moved away from the uniforms in the 1996 season, and fans have clamored for their return ever since. The NFL approved rules that allow teams to add an additional alternate helmet over the past two years, which allowed the Eagles to work with Nike to pay homage to franchise history and create the Kelly Green throwback uniforms.
The Kelly Green jerseys made their highly anticipated return in 2023. The Eagles wore the throwback jerseys in two games last year and won both of them, defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 and out-dueling the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller in Week 12.
The Eagles decided to bring back the Kelly Green uniforms for a second consecutive season after NFL approved a rule for teams to add a third alternate helmet this season. The team announced on Friday which games will feature the beloved uniforms during the 2024 season.
Eagles will don Kelly Green against Doug Pederson and the Cowboys
The Eagles will don the Kelly Green uniforms in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will take place on November 3. The second appearance will be in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys on December 29.
The game against the Jaguars will place the classic jerseys on primetime, but the game holds significance for the Eagles because of their opponents. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is the only coach to guide the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. The game will mark his second time playing against Philadelphia since becoming the Jaguars head coach. In Week 4 of the 2022 season, the Eagles defeated Pederson's Jaguars, 29-21.
The Week 17 game against Dallas an obvious choice. The Cowboys, a longtime hated rival in the NFC East, have battled the Eagles for the division title in recent years. Philadelphia's greatest victory over Dallas came in the Kelly Green uniforms. The Eagles defeated Dallas 20-7 in the 1960 NFC Championship Game, giving Philadelphia their first NFC championship while denying the Cowboys of a sixth Super Bowl appearance in 10 years.
Last year, team president Don Smolenski discussed the significance of the uniforms to the franchise and fanbase.
"We recognize and appreciate the connection Eagles fans have to the Kelly Green uniform," Smolenski said. "These uniforms not only honor our past and the many legends who have helped shape our franchise along the way, they also represent the passion of our incredible fans and the generations that have been authentically linked by them. We are excited to celebrate the return of Kelly Green, and look forward to creating unique touch-points around the uniform for our fans to take part in all season long."
The Eagles hope to add to those memories in 2024.