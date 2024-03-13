Eagles take chance on former first-round pick to add to stud WR corps
The Eagles add another talented receiver to their WR room.
Few teams, if any, have been more aggressive so far in free agency than the Philadelphia Eagles who have signed Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson while also re-signing Brandon Graham and extending Landon Dickerson.
GM Howie Roseman saw his team collapse to finish out last season and seems to be doing whatever he can to ensure that does not happen again. He's made another move with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Philadelphia signed former first-round pick DeVante Parker to a one-year deal.
The contract fully guarantees $4.69 million but the Eagles are only on the hook for $1.2 million of it while the New England Patriots, the team that released him, has to pay the rest. After spending tons of money early in free agency, this is a nice buy-low get for the Eagles.
Eagles add to stacked WR room, sign DeVante Parker to one-year deal
Parker was selected 14th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent seven inconsistent seasons there. He showed some flashes of brilliance and even had a 1,202-yard and 9-touchdown season back in 2019, but that's his lone 1,000-yard season. In fact, that's his only season with more than 793 yards.
Parker has spent each of the last two seasons with the Patriots and hasn't done much. This past season was arguably his worst, as the 31-year-old had just 33 receptions for 394 yards without a single touchdown in 13 games played for New England.
Playing in that anemic offense certainly didn't help Parker at all, and he now gets a chance to join the Eagles in more of a complimentary role. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the focal points in that offense, but perhaps Parker can excel as the team's WR3 with more room to operate. Defenders will be so focused on Brown, Smith, Barkley, and even Dallas Goedert to the point where Parker might have more space than he ever has.
Even if it doesn't work out, this move is as low risk as it gets. It's a cheap one-year commitment with the Eagles not even being responsible for most of the money. Solid buy-low move for a talented former first-round pick.