Eagles WR depth chart with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith ruled out Week 4 vs. Bucs
The Philadelphia Eagles will enter their Week 4 revenge game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers severely shorthanded. Both teams are 2-1 in what, on paper, is an exciting matchup full of bad blood, but the Eagles' momentum could peter out with so much talent missing on the offensive end.
In addition to A.J. Brown, who has been ruled out for the third straight week with a hamstring injury, Philadelphia will be without DeVonta Smith this weekend. The talented fourth-year wideout suffered a concussion in last Sunday's 15-12 win over the Saints, which was brought on by an overtly dirty hit.
Smith was sandwiched between two defenders before slumping to the ground in the fourth quarter. Then, a Saints defender dove needlessly at his head, post-whistle, in the sort of act you'd expect more on your local wrestling channel. That leaves the Eagles without their two best wide receivers, a shortage most would qualify as catastrophic.
Philadelphia has a rock-solid offensive infrastructure — a dynamic quarterback, an elite offensive line, a top-shelf running back, a great tight end — but the Eagles' WR room goes two deep. Maybe 2.5 deep, depending on your opinion of Jahan Dotson. Before the Brown and Smith injuries, Philadelphia only had four active wide receivers on the roster. That number was cut in half for this week.
In order the remedy the situation, Parris Campbell and John Ross were elevated from the practice squad to join Dotson and rookie Johnny Wilson in the Eagles' makeshift WR room.
Eagles WR depth chart vs. Bucs after A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith injuries
Rank
Name
Year
WR1
Jahan Dotson
3
WR2
Johnny Wilson
1
WR3
Parris Campbell
6
WR4
John Ross
6
Not exactly the most inspiring setup, but it'll have to do. The Eagles' pass-catchers are as dangerous as any group in the NFL when healthy, but Jalen Hurts will have a lot on his plate this Sunday. We can expect Kellen Moore and the Eagles' offense to get more creative and lean on the run, with Saquon Barkley potentially in line for 30-plus touches.
The Bucs are a staunch opponent, even if last week's 26-7 loss to Denver raised a few eyebrows. Baker Mayfield has been playing at a Pro Bowl level since his arrival in Tampa and the Bucs' WR room, contrary to Philadelphia's wayward station, ranks among the very best in football. If the Bucs' offense finds cracks in the Eagles' defense and gains momentum, it could be hard for the Birds' offense to keep pace. The margin for error with both Brown and Smith out of commission is slim to none.
It will also require a clean and efficient outing from Hurts, who has tossed more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three) so far this season. It's not time to panic over Hurts' production, but he leans heavily on the dynamism of his receivers after the catch. Brown and Smith can make just about anybody look good. This Sunday, Hurts will need to look good on his own terms.
With kickoff at 1 PM ET in sunny Tampa Bay, the Eagles will be out to avenge their playoff loss in January. We shall see if injuries get in the way of good, old-fashioned vengeance.