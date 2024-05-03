4 early candidates to replace Darvin Ham as Lakers head coach
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't wait long to drop Darvin Ham and they reportedly already have a short list of potential replacements.
By Ian Levy
Buzz about the Los Angeles Lakers potentially parting ways with Darvin Ham were buzzing all season long but the noise intensified after they were dumped out of the playoffs again by the Denver Nuggets.
Less than a week after their season ended, the Lakers indeed fired and Ham and, according to Shams Charania, have already focused in on a short list of potential replacements.
Who will the Lakers hire to replace Darvin Ham?
There are no surprises on this list of candidates. Mike Budenholzer has nearly 500 career wins and a career .603 winning percentage across 10 seasons with the Bucks and Hawks. He also led the Bucks to a title in 2021. He was let go by Milwaukee at the end of last season and didn't find a new home before this season began.
Atkinson was one of the most sought-after assistant coaches for years and had an extremely strong reputation for player development. He spent four seasons as the head coach of the Nets helping rebuild a team that was eventually torn down for the mess create by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. He's been an assistant with the Warriors for the past three seasons and could be considered a potential successor to Steve Kerr.
Redick has never been a coach before but expressed a willingness to pursue coaching opportunities this year and was reportedly in consideration for the Hornets' head coach opening. He was a well-regarded veteran, has done extremely well as an analyst and has a strong friendship with LeBron James. Lue is still under contract with the Clippers but could be on the market if they lose to the Mavericks again. Like Redick, he has strong ties to LeBron.
The Lakers have a lot of variables to consider with this new hire. They need someone with the strategic acumen to help lead the Lakers back toward a title, the reputation and gravitas to get their veterans to buy in and convince LeBron James to stay with the team. But this era is coming to a close for the Lakers and they also need to give some thought to who they want leading the team when LeBron eventually retires or moves on.
This process is just beginning for the Lakers so we'll certainly hear more as they being interviews with other additional candidates potentially emerging.