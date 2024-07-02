Early ESPN 2025 Mock Draft has Jets selecting Aaron Rodgers' replacement
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NFL campaign hasn't even started, but that hasn't stopped us from looking at what next offseason may have in store.
Naturally, we have one eye on the ball and another on what is behind door No. 2. ESPN's Matt Miller has already gotten the ball rolling, releasing his way-too-early 2025 NFL Draft first-round predictions.
Yes, a lot can change between now and next year's version of the multi-day annual event. Nonetheless, one projection stood out -- Miller shockingly forecasted the New York Jets selecting Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard with the 20th overall pick.
Miller cites Rodgers entering his age-41 campaign and returning from a torn Achilles when laying out his thought process behind the choice.
"Sure, he [Rodgers] might play several more seasons, but the Jets still have to think long-term about the roster," Miller said. "That means being prepared for his eventual exit."
Then, Miller proceeds to rave about the prospect Leonard is perceived to be. The former expressed that the latter is someone scouts around the league have pegged as a "potential first-rounder" for two seasons.
Despite floundering as a junior at Duke in 2023, Miller believes Leonard's physical traits and ability to read the field make him a compelling option.
"He [Leonard] played in seven games last season, missing time with ankle and toe injuries, and he struggled with just three touchdown passes and three interceptions," the draft analyst noted. Regardless, Miller feels the "accuracy, mobility and decision-making he showed in 2022" is enough to warrant the move for the Jets.
After spending his first three years at Duke, Leonard elected to transfer to Notre Dame for his final year of collegiate eligibility. As a sophomore, he completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Moreover, the former Blue Devil recorded 699 rushing yards and 13 scores through the ground, demonstrating his dual-threat traits. Hopefully, he returns to pre-injury form -- for the sake of the Fighting Irish and his draft stock.
However, Rodgers signed a three-year extension with the Jets last July, which could complicate matters. The soon-to-be 20-year veteran has voiced a desire to play as many as four more seasons. Unfortunately, that may not be entirely up to him. Father Time and the Jets could impact whether that vision comes to fruition.