Early ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Giants finding their QB of the future
By John Buhler
So ESPN's Matt Miller has a 2025 NFL mock draft we need to talk about... The NFL Draft expert for ESPN paved the way for many great discussions to have in the heart of the offseason in both college football and in the NFL. While most fans are optimistic about their teams' seasons, their might be others like the New York Giants. It projects to be Daniel Jones, Drew Lock,to and Tommy DeVito in the quarterbacks room.
While it remains to be seen if head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be getting fourth years on the job, the G-Men are projected to finish in an advantageous spot to move up to No. 1. Miller has them originally picking at No. 6, but they trade up to No. 1 in a deal with the delightful New England Patriots. They end up taking Georgia quarterback Carson Beck with that pick.
Beck projects to be QB1 on most people's draft boards entering the 2024 college football season. He is the most talented quarterback to play at quarterback since Matthew Stafford, the most productive since Aaron Murray and the most celebrated since his immediate predecessor Stetson Bennett IV. Beck may not achieve the legacy of The Mailman, but he would certainly make the Giants way better.
Let's discuss if this is the right move for the Giants to move in possibly moving up from No. 6 to No. 1.
New York Giants move up to No. 1 for Georgia QB Carson Beck in mock
I am biased in that Beck is my guy, but I do wonder if the Giants are the right fit for him. It is still way too early in the draft process for me to find my preferred team for the Georgia quarterback. Honestly, for as much as he would love to play for the G-Men and in front of that fanbase, have the Maras and the Tischs earned the right to be in charge of his pro career? I saw what they did to Saquon Barkley.
The other big question I have is doing business with the Patriots. We know those colors don't run between those northeastern NFL franchise, but I still think there is a chance the Giants could offer New England more than most teams. Let's not forget that the Giants tried moving up to the No. 3 spot in this year's NFL Draft to select North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. But, the Patriots decided to stand pat and take Maye for themselves. Moving up from No. 6 to No. 1 is not going to come cheap, but the Giants could conceivably put together a more compelling package than other franchises could.
Like Miller, I do project five quarterbacks to be taken in the first round. We agree on four of the five, but maybe not in that order. He has a guy in here I don't agree with at all. I'll let you figure that one out for yourself. Otherwise, I think this is a pretty good starting to point to have serious conversations about players like Beck going to teams like the Giants and whatnot. I can almost sort of see it, man.
Beck to New York can be a franchise-altering pick, mostly because the Giants are no longer well-run.