Ecuador vs. Jamaica: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Ecuador lost 2-1 to Venezuela in their opening game of this year's Copa America. The match also saw their captain Enner Valencia sent off. Valencia — who has 87 caps for Ecuador with 41 goals — also played in the Premier League with West Ham United and Everton, and will be a big miss for Felix Sanchez's side in their upcoming matches.
One positive of the game against Venezuela was that Jeremy Sarmiento got on the scoresheet. Sarmiento who plays for Brighton now has two goals with two assists in 18 games for Ecuador.
They face a Jamaica side this week who lost 1-0 to Mexico in their first game of the tournement. The Reggae Boyz were unlucky not to take the lead as Michail Antonio's goal was ruled out by VAR for a narrow offside call.
Antonio who plays for West Ham is Jamaica's most dangerous player with his physicality and direct attacking style. He was previously called up by England but never played a game. Now that he has switched his allegiance to Jamaica he has scored three times with one assist in 16 matches on the international stage.
Both teams need to get a result in this game if they are to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of Copa America.
Ecuador lineup predictions
- Alexander Dominguez
- Angelo Preciado
- Felix Torres
- Willian Pacho
- Piero Hincapie
- Alan Franco
- Moises Caicedo
- Kevin Rodriguez
- Alan Minda
- Jeremy Sarmiento
- Jordy Caicedo
Jamaica lineup predictions
- Jahmali Waite
- Greg Leigh
- Joel Latibeaudiere
- Di'Shon Bernard
- Ethan Pinnock
- Dexter Lembikisa
- Bobby De Cordova-Reid
- Kasey Palmer
- Demarai Gray
- Shamar Nicholson
- Michail Antonio
How to watch Ecuador vs. Jamaica in Copa America
- Date: Wednesday, Jun. 26
- Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Nevada, United States
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.