Eddie Rosario gave a heartwarming quote about returning to the Braves
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves claimed Eddie Rosario off waivers from the Washington Nationals as a homecoming of sorts. On the one hand, the Braves needed outfield help, and Rosario can supply that. On the other, he's just a good fit in Atlanta.
Rosario won a World Series with the club back in 2021, playing a vital role in that postseason run, specifically in the NLCS where he won MVP. He has played games as a Brave in four straight seasons, even in brief stints.
Alex Anthopoulos hopes Rosario can serve as a plug-and-play depth option for Brian Snitker -- he can play both corner outfield spots and spell Jarred Kelenic or Adam Duvall when necessary. Still, he is not the same player he used to be, or at least he wasn't in Washington.
Rosario got off to a dreaful start this spring before rebounding in May. He fell to similar depths in June and was thusly let go to make room for James Wood. Rosario's Washington tenure ended in disappointment, slashing .183/.226/.329 in 235 plate appearances.
Eddie Rosario is excited to play with Atlanta Braves again
Perhaps hitting in some familiar confines will boost Rosario's confidence, and his statistics as well. The 32-year-old was grateful to receive another opportunity with the Braves, an organization which clearly trusts what he can bring to the table.
“To be a member of this organization is a privilege, so I just feel very grateful for this opportunity. You’re looking at a Brave," Rosario said in an emotional moment pregame.
Atlanta let Rosario walk this winter in part because they traded for Kelenic, who has been red-hot of late hitting out of the leadoff spot. That choice looks good in retrospect, but the injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. opens up a spot on the roster for Rosario for the rest of the season, assuming he can hit like the Eddie Rosario the Braves are accustomed to.
To make room for Rosario, the Braves DFA'd JP Martinez, and optioned Luke Williams and Dylan Lee to the minors. Lee in particular came as a bit of a surprise.
The idea Atlanta will run it back with their 2021 crew is somewhat unrealistic, even with Rosario and Duvall both taking meaningful at-bats. Back at that trade deadline, Anthopoulos acquired four outfielders to fill the void left by Acuña Jr. There are more moves to come this deadline, especially if Rosario hits like he did in Washington.