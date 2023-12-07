Eduardo Rodriguez contract details, grade: Braves, others whiff as E-Rod heads west
I'm not bitter. I promise I am not bitter. Former Detroit Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez could move west after all. Grading the Rodriguez contract with the Diamondbacks.
By Mark Powell
UPDATE: The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed Eduardo Rodriguez, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Eduardo Rodriguez contract details, grade
Grading the Rodriguez contract is difficult at this time, but to do so requires taking a step back and looking at other available free-agent pitchers on the open market. Both Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola received more money. Yoshinobu Yamamoto -- who at this point hasn't pitched an MLB game -- is set to receive a contract north of $200 million.
In signing Rodriguez to just a four-year contract at an affordable rate as compared to those fellow top-tier starters, Arizona accomplished what they vowed to do at the start of the offseason -- improve their rotation.
Diamondbacks grade: A-
Why was Eduardo Rodriguez willing to move west in free agency?
No, Eduardo Rodriguez is not considering a move to the Los Angeles Dodgers -- though that would be hilarious given the Tigers ace turned down a trade to LA at the deadline. However, Rodriguez is reportedly considering a multiyear contract with the Dodgers rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona needs starting pitching, so it should come as no surprising that they are interested in one of the top starters available. However, forgive me for being a little shellshocked that Rodriguez is open to a move west when that was the primary reason he turned down a trade which would have netted the Tigers some top prospect capital from the Dodgers at the deadline. So, Rodriguez couldn't spend less than half a season in LA, but he's open to multiple years with a team in the same division?
The Diamondbacks interest comes less than a month after Jon Morosi reported Rodriguez was suddenly willing to make a move to the NL West.
Rodriguez made it clear at the deadline that he enjoyed playing in Detroit, as it allowed him to be closer to his family...in Florida. While Rodriguez is allowed to change his mind -- and perhaps his reasoning is different in the offseason, when his family has time to adjust to a new location where they will spend several years of his career -- you can understand why some fanbases (particularly in Detroit) might be a bit upset.
How does Eduardo Rodriguez fit in Arizona Diamondbacks rotation?
Arizona's starting pitching depth, at least near the top of the rotation, is a strength with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, both of whom pitched deep into the postseason during the Diamondbacks NL Pennant run.
The addition of Rodriguez adds a legitimate No. 2 or No. 3 starter to the mix, and shows that Arizona is not content being a one-season wonder in a crowded NL West division, should they win the bidding.