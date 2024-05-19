Edwin Diaz broke down crying after latest blown save for Mets
The New York Mets have flirted around with the idea of entering a full-scale rebuild. They've shown the willingness to trade veteran pieces like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, but they've also shown the hesitation with pieces like Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso.
Diaz, for one, was one of the game's best closers before suffering a horrible knee injury in the World Baseball Classic causing him to miss a full season in 2023. The Mets showed confidence in their guy as they didn't consider dealing him, holding onto him after signing him to a massive extension.
Now that he's healthy, unfortunately, Diaz has been a shell of his former self. His catastrophic start to 2024 has the Mets faithful scratching their heads wondering what happened to the closer that once received heavy Cy Young consideration.
His recent meltdown against the Marlins adds to the horrible beginning to the 2024 season, his worst outing yet of the year.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz breaks down after four-run meltdown vs. Marlins
In his last fully healthy season, Diaz allowed nine earned runs over 62 innings. In his last outing against the Marlins, Diaz allowed four earned runs and recorded just one out, conceding nearly half as many runs as he did in 2022 in just one outing.
Following the game, Diaz answered all the media questions in the locker room. After all the questions were answered, the All-Star closer sat at his locker and let all his emotions out, crying into his hands while being consoled by teammates.
The knee-jerk reaction to something like this would be to question Diaz's toughness, but it's far deeper than that.
Diaz expects domination from himself. He feels like he owes it to the fans, the front office and most importantly, his teammates. After sitting on the sideline for an entire season, Diaz likely imagined the Hollywood-style comeback that he would make, returning to his old self without any hiccups.
To want something so badly and to have it struggle to this degree is undoubtedly frustrating. The Mets closer just wants to be good enough to win ballgames for his teammates. The old Edwin Diaz is deep inside him, and his teammates know it. The entire franchise is behind him. The old Edwin Diaz will be back soon.