Edwin Diaz popped for foreign substance at the worst moment for Mets
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz didn't make it to the mound on Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs before he was tossed for having a foreign substance on his hands.
Umpires check Diaz on his way out to protect the Mets 5-2 lead over the Cubs. They determined his hands had something illegal on them and removed him from the game with a 10-game suspension all but certain.
Diaz has the right to appeal but it'll be a tough sell, especially because the broadcast caught a clear picture of something smeared on his hand.
It's so obvious you have to wonder if Diaz could have possibly put sticky stuff on his hands on purpose. Pitchers usually at least try to get away with it when they use illegal substances. Diaz's hand was coated with a substance of some sort.
Whatever it was, Diaz isn't likely to get mercy from MLB. An ejection for an illegal foreign substance comes with an automatic 10-game suspension.
Edwin Diaz suspension comes just as he was coming to life
Diaz hasn't had a great 2024 season so far, but his recent performances since returning from the injured list have been far more promising. So far in June, he has made three appearances with two saves. He hasn't allowed a run and has only given up two hits.
A 10-day layoff is the opposite of what the Mets wanted for Diaz with his arm finally getting back to normal.
The Mets turned to Jake Diekman to get the save and he got the job done. New York won the game 5-2 and took the series 2-1. They're now 37-39 going into a Big Apple showdown with the Yankees starting on Tuesday.
As one of the hottest teams in baseball, the Mets will hope this setback for their closer doesn't unsettle their recent progress.