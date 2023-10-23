All bark and no bite: Eli Apple was in peak form again in Week 7 loss to Eagles
Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple makes a name for himself no matter what team he's on.
By Kristen Wong
Death, taxes, and cornerback Eli Apple talking trash before a game. The Dolphins defender has a notorious reputation of pre-game antics, most notably beefing with then-opponent Tyreek Hill when Apple was on the Bengals and Hill was on the Chiefs.
When Apple joined the Dolphins this past offseason, it turns out the team signed not only a middling cornerback but also a loud-mouthed instigator. You can take Eli Apple out of the Bengals, but you can't take Eli Apple out of Eli Apple.
Ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Apple told NBC analyst Rodney Harrison, "Tonight is gonna be an Eli night."
The Dolphins were missing Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey, their top two corners, and Apple was in line to receive a majority of outside corner snaps.
When pitted against the Eagles' talented pass-catchers, however, Apple did not perform all that well.
Oops! Dolphins corner Eli Apple did it again vs. Eagles
It was an "Eli night" in all the bad ways. In his last four stints on four different teams, each team's fans gradually turned against him. Tonight was no exception.
A quick search of his name on Twitter will reveal how both team's fans were desecrating his name. Fins fans quickly grew frustrated at Apple's poor coverage against DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Eagles fans got excited about how Eagles wideouts would cook Apple all game.
Apple had a 51.7 Pro Football Focus grade going into Week 7, and Sunday night's performance didn't exactly improve his stats.
Others were wondering why Mike McDaniel chose to roll with Apple rather than rookie Cam Smith. Still, others prayed for Jalen Ramsey to come back healthy so that Apple presumably wouldn't have to play another snap for the team.
Once Ramsey returns, Apple is set to lose his starting corner job and only serve as a depth piece to a now-healthy Fins secondary.
The Dolphins and their entire fanbase are hoping that happens sooner rather than later.