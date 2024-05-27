A Cubs-Rockies trade for the catching upgrade of their dreams
The Chicago Cubs are going to need to be incredibly active at the trade deadline if they want to make a push for the playoffs.
The Cubs have been good this year, not great. They have numerous holes to fill across their roster, but a few spots stick out like sore thumbs.
Maybe the biggest hole on the team is the catcher position. This spot has been split between Miguel Amaya, slashing .176/.246/.275 and Yan Gomes, slashing.167/.176/.264. While the backstop is typically a defensive-first position, this kind of offensive hole cannot be overlooked.
Luckily for the Cubs, the Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is likely to be moved at the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported on this.
"Teams are keeping a close eye on Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, who is having his career-best season, hitting .311 with four homers, 23 RBI and an .804 OPS," Nightengale wrote.
A Cubs-Rockies trade that upgrades the Cubs catching position in the biggest way
Elias Diaz is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, which almost confirms that Colorado will look to move him as they sell at the deadline.
Chicago needs Diaz more than any team in the league. Diaz, unlike many Rockies players, isn't a product of Coors Field. His OPS is nearly identical home versus away, making him that much more valuable in a trade to the Cubs.
To acquire Diaz, just as a rental, it would take a few of the Cubs mid-late range top 30 prospects. That's where Brandon Birdsell and Haydn McGeary come in.
McGeary, a Division 2 product, has incredible size and power potential that could play well in Colorado. The 6-6 righty doesn't have much to offer outside of his bat, being a below average runner and fielder, but his bat makes up for it.
Birdsell, 24, comes with a ton of potential. There is risk involved with the righty, as he has a lengthy medical history. But, if he can stay healthy, he has electric potential, led by his dominant fastball. An overpowering fastball is always a plus when playing in a park like Coors Field.
For the Cubs, they would take this deal in a heartbeat. The upgrade offensively from Gomes and Amaya to Diaz would be game changing. It would add another top of the lineup bat in their order instead of a 50 OPS+ bat. This deal would benefit both sides and I wouldn't be surprised to see Chicago offer something similar in the coming weeks.