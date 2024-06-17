Elly being Elly: De La Cruz causes absolute havoc on basepaths in steal of home
Elly De La Cruz has been in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds for just over a year, but he's already put together a baserunning highlight tape that rivals the legends of the game. The Reds second-year star added to that highlight tape against the Brewers this week.
Before we look at what he did this time, let's remember back to last season.
Last year, Elly managed to steal second, third and home in the span of one at-bat against the Brewers. It was truly one of the more spectacular couple of minutes in the entire season.
Now, a year later, he's continued to terrorize the Brewers whenever he reaches base.
Speed Kills: Elly De La Cruz steals second, scores on errant pickoff throw moments later
They say speed kills. If you're Brewers starting pitcher, Colin Rea, you found this out the hard way.
Following a walk in the third inning, Elly De La Cruz would steal second base with two outs. For whatever reason, with two strikes on the batter and two outs in the inning, Rea would attempt to pickoff the 22-year-old speedster.
His throw skipped into centerfield, moving Elly up to third base. Right?
Wrong.
Elly, without hesitation, eyed home from the moment the pickoff throw ended up in the outfield. Without breaking stride, he rounded third, seemingly outrunning the throw from the centerfielder, diving headfirst into home to steal the Reds a run. It was truly a spectacular showcase of the league's fastest player.
De La Cruz has a history of disturbing the opposing defense, causing mishaps, forcing mistakes and rushing fielders. There's never a dull moment when he reaches base.
Not only that, but De La Cruz would also rocket a triple and belt a 113 MPH home run in the same. The triple came batting lefty and the home run came batting righty. De La Cruz was on full display on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds' second-year shortstop hasn't been the most impactful player in the league, but that's to be expected of a guy who's still just 22 years old. Though he's hitting in the .230's, his OPS+ is over 110, he leads the league in stolen bases and he leads the Reds in OAA.
The most electric player in baseball plays in Cincinnati, Ohio and he's here to stay. Yes, there will be ups and downs with Elly the player, but the high moments will slowly start to overwhelm the low moments.