Elly De La Cruz had an exceptional surprise for Reds ahead of Opening Day
Cincinnati Reds phenom infielder Elly De La Cruz greeted reporters with a pleasant surprise ahead of Opening Day.
By Lior Lampert
It seems as though Cincinnati Reds young phenom infielder Elly De La Cruz understands how quickly he ascended to MLB stardom as a rookie in 2023, establishing himself as one of the most exciting and popular players in the league.
De La Cruz knows he will not only be the face of the Reds franchise for the foreseeable future, but he will carry the responsibility of being an ambassador for the game of baseball. But as a native of the Dominican Republic, it can sometimes be challenging to break the language barrier and establish a deeper connection between him and the fans – until now.
After having an entire offseason to brush up on his English, De La Cruz had quite a surprise for the Reds ahead of their Opening Day matchup against the Washington Nationals.
Elly De La Cruz addresses Reds media, fans fully in English for the first time
For the first time in his brief MLB career, De La Cruz spoke in English for the entirety of his press conference, per Caleb Noe of WCPO-TV.
“It’s important for the fans to understand me, and me understand the fans. I’ve put a lot of work on my English to talk with you guys,” De La Cruz told reporters. “I think I’m doing a good job,” he added before opening it up to the press conference members present to weigh in on his improved language skills and jokingly stating he no longer needs a translator.
De La Cruz made an immediate impact in his first year with the Reds. The infielder recorded a .235 batting average, a .300 on-base percentage, a .410 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 44 RBI, 67 runs, and 91 hits in 388 at-bats (98 games).
The vibes in Cincinnati appear to be high ahead of Opening Day versus the Nationals if De La Cruz and his encounter with the media is any indication. Frankie Montas will take the mound and make his Reds debut after signing a one-year, $14 million contract this offseason with a mutual option for 2025.