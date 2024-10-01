This emergency Dolphins-Steelers trade could save Miami without Tua
Tua Tagovailoa's 2024, and his career for that matter, sits in jeopardy right now. After suffering another scary concussion a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins quarterback hasn't been back on the field. While he has said that he doesn't have any plans to retire, the doctors could force him to miss the rest of the season or even retire, if they think that it's necessary. His injury is still a big question mark.
In his absence, the Dolphins have seen Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley all take snaps at quarterback and each of the three have failed to look like an NFL-caliber quarterback. The Dolphins brought in Huntley most recently to try to salvage their season and he made his debut with the team last night.
In his single game with Miami, Huntley and the Dolphins looked horrible on offense. Huntley finished the game with less than 100 passing yards and 40 yards on the ground. The Dolphins were blown out by the undermanned Tennessee Titans, falling to 1-3 on the season.
A Dolphins-Steelers trade that saves Miami's season without Tua
Miami has been connected to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Russell Wilson, ever since Tua was first injured. Wilson has battled a leg injury all season, but he's ramping up and practicing more and more with each passing day.
While Wilson is expected to be the backup in Pittsburgh when he returns healthy, it isn't by his own doing. Before the injury, Wilson had beat Justin Fields out for the job, but in Wilson's absence, Fields has been spectacular for Pittsburgh. This has led many to believe that Pittsburgh would start Fields going forward, entertaining the idea of trading Wilson if the right offer came up.
For the Dolphins, a trade like this is almost a necessity to make. Their superstar wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, is growing more and more upset with each passing week. If he gets too upset, he could force his way out, setting this offense back even further. This offense is also built to win right now, but Tyler Huntley simply isn't good enough. Moving back from the third round to the fifth round while acquiring Wilson would be worth it for the Dolphins.
As for the Steelers, this idea is completely dependent on if they are confident that Fields is their guy. If Pittsburgh is willing to push all of their chips in on Fields, they can move Wilson without a worry in the world, adding two additional picks for next year's draft.