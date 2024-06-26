An emergency Rockets-Suns trade for Kevin Durant with improved assets
By Lior Lampert
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has been working the phones on Tuesday.
First, they sent star two-way wing Mikal Bridges to the crosstown rival New York Knicks as part of a blockbuster trade. Then, they made what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported as "another massive deal" with the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets are shipping their 2025 first-round pick and returning Brooklyn's 2026 first-rounder to the Nets. In exchange, they receive a 2025 first-round pick swap and a 2027 first-rounder (via the Phoenix Suns).
Houston acquired the Brooklyn selection as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Nets in 2021. Considering the current state of the roster in The Borough of Homes and Churches, why would the Rockets do this? Is it out of the kindness of their hearts?
Rest assured, Rockets fans, the front office has a corresponding move in mind. Buzz surrounding H-Town suggests they are aggressively scouring the market, eager to make a win-now trade for a high-profile player. But who? Their incoming packing from the Nets could foreshadow them having their sights set on a smooth-stroking seven-foot All-NBA wing in Phoenix -- Kevin Durant.
As Wojnarowski highlights, the implications of the Rockets obtaining the Sun's picks center around Houston's desire to pursue Durant. The insider stresses how doing so "becomes far easier" now that the former possesses the latter's draft capital.
Unfortunately for Houston, the Suns have maintained the impression they want to keep Durant and try to contend for a championship. Nonetheless, the Rockets can present a worthwhile offer to make Phoenix reconsider their stance.
Despite Phoenix's reluctance to part ways with Durant, here is an emergency Rockets-Suns swap with Houston's improved potential package.
The only first-rounder the Suns have between now and 2030 is their pick for this year's NBA Draft. Moreover, they are over the second apron, limiting their ability to upgrade the roster. So, they will be hard-pressed to compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference. Their getting swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves this season doesn't bode well for their 2024-25 outlook and beyond. Here, they seize control of their assets again and a haul of players from the Rockets for Durant.
Because of the financial regulations of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the Suns cannot take back more money than they send out in a trade. Yes, it makes it much harder to facilitate a deal with the Rockets. But it's not impossible. The outgoing salaries of veterans Dillon Brooks and Jock Landale, paired with budding young studs Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. make the money work.
Could this be enough to entice the Suns? They'd land two long-term building blocks in Smith and Thompson that also could give them an improved supporting cast around All-Star combo guard Devin Booker. More importantly, Phoenix would retrieve their picks.
Ironically, the Rockets were heavily linked to Bridges before he ended up with the Knicks. But his getting re-routed to New York gave them an opportunity to go big game hunting for Durant.
In Houston, Durant would join forces with veteran floor general Fred VanVleet and ascending youngsters Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green. The Rockets also have talented swingmen like Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason, who have flashed legitimate upside and could benefit from expanded roles.