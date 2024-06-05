End of impressive streak should have Braves fans panicking
Last season, the Atlanta Braves had one of the best offenses we've seen in recent memory. They led the league in virtually every offensive category by a substantial margin, had the NL MVP Award winner in Ronald Acuña Jr., and had all nine regulars in their lineup hit at least 17 home runs. Hard to fathom.
This season has been a completely different story. They entered Wednesday's game 12th in the majors in runs scored and 16th in home runs. Not terrible, but not the Braves MLB fans had become accustomed to.
This Braves team being different in a bad way showed itself in the most jarring way possible in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox.
Braves offense is giving fans reason to panic
Wednesday's game is one Braves fans will want to forget. Spencer Schwellenbach made his second MLB start and it did not go well, as he allowed six runs in just 4.2 innings of work. The bullpen allowed three more. The Braves allowed nine runs and 13 hits overall. Somehow, the pitching wasn't the most concerning part of the game.
Atlanta managed just one hit all day, an Austin Riley single that led off the fourth inning. They drew two walks and stuck out 11 times. Most notably, they were shut out. That's something Braves fans have not dealt with in over a year.
The Braves went 182 games spanning from a May 12 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in which they did not get shutout. That's good for the fifth-longest streak in MLB history. That streak was broken up by Nick Pivetta and Co. in concerning fashion.
The Braves showed signs of life when they scored eight runs on Tuesday, but followed that up with a goose egg. That has been a constant theme for what has been a very inconsistent Braves offense this season.
It has been largely assumed that this Braves offense would heat up, but it's the beginning of June and it seems to be as lost as it has been all year. Acuña is done for the year, Austin Riley has not gotten it going, Michael Harris II has been slumping, and Marcell Ozuna is really the only consistent bat in the lineup.
The Braves are 34-25 despite their offensive inconsistencies so the season is far from over, but fans have reason to be concerned over their offense reaching a new low in what has been a strange year thus far.