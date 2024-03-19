England vs. Brazil live stream, schedule, preview: Watch international friendlies online
England host Brazil at Wembley in an international friendly this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Two of the world's biggest nations play this weekend at the home of soccer. England face Brazil at Wembley on Saturday.
Harry Kane is an injury concern for the Three Lions after he was forced to come off with an ankle problem in his last game for Bayern Munich. The England captain has been in phenomenal form for Bayern, scoring 31 goals in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season.
Brazil's talisman Neymar will not feature as he is still out with a serious knee injury that he suffered last September. However, Brazil still has some star names in their roster including Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta and Raphinha.
The Selecao are now managed by Dorival Junior after Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti snubbed the opportunity to coach them. Junior has coached the top sides in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A including Santos, Flamengo and Palmeiras.
The England roster includes four uncapped players — Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo, Ezri Konsa and Jarrad Branthwaite. Notable omissions from the roster are Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling.
A big talking point for England fans was Ben White asking not to be called up for his country. The Arsenal defender left the World Cup in Qatar under mysterious circumstances. Many supporters will never understand White's decision. There are rumors that White does not have an interest in soccer and sees it just as a job.
The Three Lions are one of the favorites for the European Championships in Germany this summer. This match with Brazil will be a very good test for Southgate's side.
How to watch England vs. Brazil in an international friendly
- Date: Saturday, Mar, 23
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- TV info: Fox
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on Fox with a live stream on Fubo.