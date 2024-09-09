England vs. Finland: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
England started their Nations League campaign well with a 2-0 victory over Ireland. The match was particularly poignant for Declan Rice and Jack Grealish who both scored in the victory.
Finland had a bad start as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Greece. Markku Kanerva's side will be looking to bounce back from this loss.
Rice and Grealish shine in Ireland
Rice and Grealish were in for a hostile reception in Dublin last weekend. The two players who had previously represented the home side returned to haunt the Irish.
Rice did not celebrate his goal but Grealish — who was left out of the Euros squad last summer — very much honored himself after finding the back of the net.
Lee Carsley's bid for the permanent job
Lee Carsley's quest to permanently get the England manager's job is going well. However, he needs to back up the result against Ireland with a win over Finland.
The only major criticism coming Carsley's way is for not singing God Save the King. Carsley was born in England but he is a former Ireland international — where he also did not sing their national anthem.
Team news and predicted lineups
One player who was surprisingly quiet against Ireland was Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich forward did not have the best Euros but the Three Lions have limited options up front with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney both not in Carsley's squad.
England predicted lineup: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Guehi, Colwill, Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Grealish, Kane, Gordon
Finland does not have the most well-known roster as they have no players from the Premier League. However, they still have Teemu Pukki, formerly of Norwich City, who now plays in MLS for Minnesota United.
Finland predicted lineup: Hradecky, Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Galvez, Peltola, Nissila, Antman, Kamara, Lod, Pohjanpalo
Historical context and prediction
England last played Finland way back in 2001. The Three Lions won 2-1 that day with Michael Owen and David Beckham both getting on the scoresheet.
Finland goes into this game on the back of a poor result against Greece in their opening Nations League game. Therefore, Carsley's side — who are much stronger than Greece — will be expected to comfortably win 4-0 on Tuesday.
How to watch England vs. Finland
England will take on Finland at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The match will be televised on FS2 and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).