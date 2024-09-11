England player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Finland?
Harry Kane marked his 100th game for England with a brace in a 2-0 win over Finland in the Nations League last night.
The Three Lions departed company with Gareth Southgate last summer and are still searching for their new manager. However, Lee Carsley — who has been promoted from the U21s — has impressed in his two games in interim charge of the side.
England is currently second only to Greece on goal difference in League B Group 2 of the Nations League. The Three Lions can look forward to facing Greece when international soccer returns in October.
England–Finland Nations League player ratings
Here are the England player ratings from Wembley.
Goalkeeper & Defenders
Jordan Pickford (GK) – 6/10 – Pickford did not have much to do as he was not forced into making any saves. He was nearly caught in possession in the first half but got away with it.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) – 8/10 – Set up Kane's first goal and came close with a shot from range and a free-kick. Alexander-Arnold looks phenomenal going forward but questions are still raised about his defensive duties.
Ezri Konsa (CB) – 7/10 – Konsa had a good Euros when he was called upon and continued this impressive form. However, the Aston Villa player had to go off due to injury after 61 minutes.
John Stones (CB) – 7/10 – The Manchester City defender performed well and his passing was excellent. Pep Guardiola has taken the defender to another level.
Rico Lewis (LB) – 7/10 – Filled in well in a position where England lacks options due to Luke Shaw's injury and Kieran Trippier retiring from international soccer.
Midfielders
Declan Rice (DM) – 7/10 – Was not quite as effective as he was against Ireland where he scored against the country he used to play for. However, Rice still put in another solid performance.
Angel Gomes (DM) – 7/10 – Not all England fans would have been aware of Gomes before this international break. They do now with the Lille midfielder putting on a passing masterclass.
Jack Grealish (CAM) – 7/10 – Like Rice, Grealish was another standout player versus Ireland — where he also got a goal against the country he used to represent. He was not as influential in the Finland game. However, the player is proving that he should be back in the England setup after being left out of the Euros roster last summer.
Forwards
Bukayo Saka (RW) – 7/10 – Looked lively and effecitve on the right wing. Saka was taken off after 66 minutes which Arsenal fans will be pleased about. They need the player to be fresh for the north London derby this weekend.
Harry Kane (ST) – 9/10 – Had a perfect evening scoring a brace on his 100th cap. This is another great individual accolade for Kane but he still awaits an elusive trophy with club or country in his career.
Anthony Gordon (LW) – 7/10 – Gordon looked dangerous on the left flank. The Newcastle United winger was left on the bench for much of the Euros but is proving that he should be starting.
Substitutes
- Levi Colwill – 6/10
- Noni Madueke – 7/10
- Eberechi Eze – 7/10
- Marc Guehi – 6/10
- Jarrod Bowen – 6/10