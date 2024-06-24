England vs. Slovenia: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
England are top of Group C in the European Championship with a win and a draw. However, they have still come under a lot of criticism for their performances. A mix-up is needed with Conor Gallagher expected to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. Gallagher was a key player for Chelsea in the Premier League last season and he has 15 caps with one assist for his country.
The Three Lions have scored just two goals so far this tournament. Jude Bellingham headed in the winner against Serbia and Harry Kane found the back of the net in their 1-1 draw with Denmark. Despite his goal against the Danes, Kane was still substituted for Ollie Watkins after 69 minutes.
Watkins has been prolific for Aston Villa but is yet to produce for England. In 13 games for the national team, he has scored just three goals. However, if Kane's performances do not improve then Watkins will get more of a chance to impress.
Gareth Southgate's team face a Slovenia side this week who drew both of their games so far 1-1. Their attack is spearheaded by Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig. They are captained by Jan Oblak who has been Atletico Madrid's reliable long-term goalkeeper.
If England win then they will top their group and an easier route to the final could be ensured. However, if France also top their group then the two sides could go on to meet in the semi-finals.
England lineup predictions
- Jordan Pickford
- Kieran Trippier
- Marc Guehi
- John Stones
- Kyle Walker
- Declan Rice
- Conor Gallagher
- Phil Foden
- Jude Bellingham
- Bukayo Saka
- Harry Kane
Slovenia lineup predictions
- Jan Oblak
- Zan Karnicnik
- Vanja Drkusic
- Jaka Bijol
- Erik Janza
- Petar Stojanovic
- Adam Gnezda Cerin
- Timi Max Elsnik
- Jan Mlakar
- Andraz Sporar
- Benjamin Sesko
How to watch the England vs. Slovenia in the European Championship
- Date: Tuesday, Jun. 25
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Cologne, Germany
- Stadium: RheinEnergieStadion
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this European Championship match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.