England vs. Greece: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Lee Carsley has had a great start to his tenure as the interim manager of England. His side have beaten Ireland and Finland both by the scoreline of 2-0.
They face Greece in the Nations League this week which will be a difficult game. Greece have also won their opening two games of the competition.
Time for Ollie Watkins to step up
A blow for England was seeing Harry Kane limping off after 72 minutes in Bayern Munich's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend. The England captain is now a doubt for the match against Greece this Thursday.
The logical replacement for Kane in the Three Lions lineup is Ollie Watkins. His last goal for England was the winner in their 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the semifinals of the Euros last summer. For Aston Villa this season, Watkins has scored four in seven Premier League games, so he is in good form going into this international break.
View on Greece
Greece are now managed by Ivan Jovanovic — who replaced Gus Poyet in their dugout. Jovanovic is a coach who has the United Arab Emirates, Al-Nasr and Panathinaikos on his CV.
Greece's roster includes three players who are on Premier League teams. They are Kostas Tsmikas of Liverpool, Konstantinos Mavropanos of West Ham United and Odysseas Vlachodimos of Newcastle United.
Team news and predicted lineups
Harry Kane's potential absence could cause a headache for Carsley.
England predicted lineup: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Colwill, Saka, Rice, Bellingham, Gordon, Watkins, Palmer
Greece won their opening two Nations League games 2-0 and 3-0 against Finland and Ireland respectively.
Greece predicted lineup: Vlachodimos, Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas, Siopis, Mantalos, Chatzigiovanis, Bakasetas, Pelkas, Ioannidis
Historical context and prediction
The last time England played Greece in a competitive game the match finished 2-2. This was thanks to a David Beckham goal from a free-kick in added time which qualified the Three Lions for the World Cup.
Greece will be a tough game for England this week. However, Carsley's side should have enough quality to win 2-0.
How to watch England vs. Greece
England will take on Greece at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10. The match will be televised on FS2 and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).