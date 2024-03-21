3 epic games we want to see in Women's March Madness
A championship rematch in the Elite Eight? A storied rivalry game in the Final Four? As March Madness revs up, here are a few games we would love to see during the tournament, plus when and how they could happen.
With the First Four games underway, March Madness is officially in full swing. Selections have been made, brackets have been locked, and fans are anxiously waiting for the first round to begin.
While there are plenty of first-round match-ups to be excited about, the potential match-ups that may happen in the following rounds present monumental amounts of intrigue. Here are a handful of exciting match-ups we hope to see in this year's tournament.
1. Iowa (1) vs. LSU (3)
When it could happen: Elite Eight
When Iowa and LSU faced off in last year's championship game, it sent shockwaves across the sports landscape. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's combined star power launched this game to new heights in terms of viewership and engagement. This year, both teams are in the same region, meaning we won't be able to see a repeat in the National Championship game, but that doesn't make the potential collision any less intriguing.
Clark has already announced her decision to go pro after this year, meaning this is her last shot at winning it all. Iowa's title chances revolve around her, and it's safe to assume she'll be more motivated than ever. LSU feels like the first major obstacle in her way, if the Tigers survive the bottom half of the region. With LSU's additions of Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, this rematch has a chance to be one of the most star-studded affairs of the tournament.
2. USC (1) vs. UCLA (2)
When it could happen: Final Four
One of the best rivalries in the nation was taken up a notch this year when Juju Watkins arrived at USC. Not only did Juju somehow live up to her hype, but her first entries into the UCLA-USC storybook were also incredible, with each team taking one win in the regular season. Their latest encounter was a double-OT thriller in the Pac-12 semifinals in which USC came out on top.
This time last year, USC was already out of the tournament, having lost their first-round game against South Dakota State. They were a No. 8 seed, sent home by a No. 9. This year, things are vastly different. After winning the Pac-12 tournament, the Trojans are a No. 1 seed, sitting atop a stacked region featuring UConn, Baylor, and Ohio State. They're returning to heights the program hasn't seen in a while.
UCLA comes in to the tournament better, too. Kiki Rice has more experience under her belt. Charisma Osborne came back and is having a great fifth-year. Transfer Lauren Betts has blossomed into one of the best bigs in the country. They have their sights set on making it beyond last year's Sweet Sixteen appearance. We would love to see them run into a familiar foe in the Final Four, and add another few pages to the 2024 chapter of the rivalry.
3. South Carolina (1) vs. North Carolina (8)
When it could happen: Second round
Way back in November, these two teams met in the ACC-SEC Challenge, and it was one of the better games of the early season. UNC hopped out in front early, and was up by 10 points at one point in the first half, but South Carolina kicked it into gear and stormed back with a big third quarter. Given how each team's season has gone since, this potential matchup could be equally as exciting, especially given how scrappy the last one got.
North Carolina was ranked No. 24 at the time but struggled with consistency as the season went on. The loss to South Carolina was their third in a row and would become one of four losses over a five-game stretch. After that stretch, though, the Tar Heels ran off a five-game win streak, winning nine of their next 10 before another four-game losing streak. They are a scrappy team that could either catch fire, or crash and burn in March.
Meanwhile, South Carolina finished the regular season undefeated and come in as the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament. Their talent, depth, and chemistry are unmatched. While they are the overwhelming favorites to win it all, UNC played them well back in November and could give the Gamecocks an early-round test here soon.
Watching March Madness is even better when you have a few bucks on the line and DraftKings is offering you $150 to get started. Justclick this link and sign up for DraftKings, deposit $10 or more into your account and wager $5 on any game you want. Just for doing that, you get $150 in bonus bets to use as you see fit. Just make sure to sign up for DraftKings now because this deal ends soon.