EPL table by points from losing positions: Liverpool's 'mentality monsters' reign
- Liverpool have the most wins and fewest losses playing from behind
- Arsenal have done the best job of avoiding deficits in the first place
- Manchester United don't do draws
If the Premier League were decided only by points taken from losing positions, how different would the EPL table look?
The top two teams wouldn't change at all with Liverpool and Manchester City showing a remarkable level of resilience when the going gets tough.
On Wednesday, Liverpool put that on full display when they beat Luton 4-1 despite trailing 1-0 with nearly an hour of play gone.
Earlier in February, City did something similar to Brentford, falling down 1-0 only to battle back for a 3-1 victory and the three points that came with it.
Arsenal is also firmly in the title race, but they're nowhere near it based on points from losing positions. That's not necessarily a bad thing though. While Liverpool and City have faced 12 and 11 deficits respectively, Arsenal have only fallen behind eight times this season. Still, they have as many losses from those positions as Jurgen Klopp's Reds.
It's better to be in that position than the opposite. Four teams have failed to win from a losing position at any point this campaign: Newcastle, Everton, Sheffield and Burnley. The latter three are all involved in the relegation battle (the Toffees partially by other circumstances). But Newcastle sit eighth in the table as it stands. Where might the Magpies be if they managed more from their 13 deficits?
As for Manchester United, they're all-or-nothing when it comes to falling behind. They're the only team in the league without a draw from such positions. They either win or lose, no in between.
Premier League table by points from losing positions
RANK (ACTUAL)
POINTS
DEFICITS
WINS
LOSSES
DRAWS
1. Liverpool (1)
22
12
6
2
4
2. Manchester City (2)
18
11
5
3
3
3. Tottenham (5)
16
14
4
6
4
4. Brighton (7)
13
14
3
7
4
5. Aston Villa (4)
12
12
3
6
3
6. West Ham (9)
11
14
3
9
2
7. Chelsea (10)
11
15
3
10
2
7. Wolves (11)
11
15
3
10
2
9. Manchester United (6)
9
12
3
9
0
10. Crystal Palace (15)
9
17
2
12
3
11. Arsenal (3)
8
8
2
4
2
12. Bournemouth (13)
8
14
2
10
2
13. Brentford (14)
8
18
2
14
2
14. Luton (18)
7
20
1
15
4
15. Notingham Forest (16)
6
17
1
13
3
16. Fulham (12)
5
15
1
12
2
17. Newcastle United (8)
3
13
0
10
3
18. Everton (17)
3
14
0
11
3
19. Sheffield United (20)
3
21
0
18
3
20. Burnley (19)
1
19
0
18
1
Being able to win despite falling behind is a useful skill whether you're battling for the title or fighting off relegation. Luton pulling out four draws in those situations is giving them a chance to get out of the bottom three.
We'll see which teams manage to find ways to rebound as the rest of the season wears on.