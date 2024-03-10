Fansided

EPL table: Where Manchester City and Liverpool stand after huge match ends in draw

Manchester City and Liverpool played to a 1-1 draw in a huge Premier League matchup that had first-place implications. Here's what the standings look like after the match.

By Scott Rogust

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League / Michael Regan/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2023-24 English Premier League season has over two months remaining, meaning that it will only be a matter of time until a champion is crowned by May 25. This season, it looks to be a three-team race between Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal. It just so happens that on Sunday, Manchester City and Liverpool faced off with the chance to take sole possession of first place.

Manchester City entered the match with 63 points, while Liverpool was tied for first place with Arsenal, who earned a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

On Sunday, Liverpool and Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw after nearly 100 minutes of play.

Manchester City took an early 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute after a close-range shot from John Stones, assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. But in the second half, it as all Liverpool, with Alexis Mac Allister tying things up on a penalty shot after goalkeeper Ederson received a yellow card for a bad foul. From there, Liverpool kept threatening in the tail-end of the second half and during extra time. However, neither team could notch another goal, thus ending in a draw.

Let's take a look at the EPL table after this matchup.

EPL tables: Where Manchester City and Liverpool stand after 1-1 draw

Below is the full EPL table after the Manchester City-Liverpool match.

Ranking

Team

Points

1.

Arsenal

64

2.

Liverpool

64

3.

Manchester City

63

4.

Aston Villa

55

5.

Tottenham Hotspur

53

6.

Manchester United

47

7.

West Ham United

43

8.

Brighton and Hove Albion

42

9.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

41

10.

Newcastle United

40

11.

Chelsea

36

12.

Fulham

35

13.

Bournemouth

32

14.

Crystal Palace

29

15.

Brentford

26

16.

Everton

26

17.

Nottingham Forest

24

18.

Luton Town

21

19.

Burnley

14

20.

Sheffield United

14

All three teams at the top are only separated by one point total. That means it will be hectic final two months of the season to crown the champions.

On May 31, Manchester City will take on Arsenal at Etihad Stadium at 11:30 a.m. ET, with the chance to move ahead of them in the standings. Manchester City is looking to win the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season. As for Arsenal, they are fighting for their first EPL championship since the 2003-04 season.

As for Liverpool, they now move on to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, March 31. Brighton and Hove Albion sit eighth in the standings after their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Next. When do Manchester City & Liverpool play Arsenal next?. When do Manchester City & Liverpool play Arsenal next?. dark

Home/Premier League