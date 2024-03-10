EPL table: Where Manchester City and Liverpool stand after huge match ends in draw
Manchester City and Liverpool played to a 1-1 draw in a huge Premier League matchup that had first-place implications. Here's what the standings look like after the match.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023-24 English Premier League season has over two months remaining, meaning that it will only be a matter of time until a champion is crowned by May 25. This season, it looks to be a three-team race between Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal. It just so happens that on Sunday, Manchester City and Liverpool faced off with the chance to take sole possession of first place.
Manchester City entered the match with 63 points, while Liverpool was tied for first place with Arsenal, who earned a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.
On Sunday, Liverpool and Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw after nearly 100 minutes of play.
Manchester City took an early 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute after a close-range shot from John Stones, assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. But in the second half, it as all Liverpool, with Alexis Mac Allister tying things up on a penalty shot after goalkeeper Ederson received a yellow card for a bad foul. From there, Liverpool kept threatening in the tail-end of the second half and during extra time. However, neither team could notch another goal, thus ending in a draw.
Let's take a look at the EPL table after this matchup.
EPL tables: Where Manchester City and Liverpool stand after 1-1 draw
Below is the full EPL table after the Manchester City-Liverpool match.
Ranking
Team
Points
1.
Arsenal
64
2.
Liverpool
64
3.
Manchester City
63
4.
Aston Villa
55
5.
Tottenham Hotspur
53
6.
Manchester United
47
7.
West Ham United
43
8.
Brighton and Hove Albion
42
9.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
41
10.
Newcastle United
40
11.
Chelsea
36
12.
Fulham
35
13.
Bournemouth
32
14.
Crystal Palace
29
15.
Brentford
26
16.
Everton
26
17.
Nottingham Forest
24
18.
Luton Town
21
19.
Burnley
14
20.
Sheffield United
14
All three teams at the top are only separated by one point total. That means it will be hectic final two months of the season to crown the champions.
On May 31, Manchester City will take on Arsenal at Etihad Stadium at 11:30 a.m. ET, with the chance to move ahead of them in the standings. Manchester City is looking to win the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season. As for Arsenal, they are fighting for their first EPL championship since the 2003-04 season.
As for Liverpool, they now move on to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, March 31. Brighton and Hove Albion sit eighth in the standings after their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.