EPL table: Where Manchester City stands after comeback Derby win over United
By Scott Rogust
Manchester City entered Sunday afternoon just four points behind Liverpool for first place in the English Premier League. City hadn't lost any of their previous five matchups (four wins, one draw) entering the Manchester Derby against Manchester United. A win would help them close the gap against Liverpool for the top slot on the EPL table.
Entering halftime, Manchester City trailed Manchester United 1-0 after a eighth-minute goal by Marcus Rashford. This spelled doom for Manchester City, as they have lost every game where Etihad Stadium that Rashford scored or assisted a goal. But streaks are always meant to end.
Manchester City bounced back in the second half to earn the 3-1 win. Phil Foden single-handedly put Manchester City on top after scoring goals in the 56th and 80th minutes. Looking to hold the lead in extra time, Erling Haaland ended any drama by scoring a goal in the first extra minutes to pick up the win.
With this win, Manchester City moves to 62 points, and are just one point behind Liverpool for first place. This is also the first EPL game that Manchester United lost when leading at halftime since September 2014.
Manchester City standings in EPL table with Derby win over Manchester United
We know that Manchester City sits firmly in second place in the EPL standings. Now, let's get a look at the full EPL table.
Position
Team
Points
1
Liverpool
63
2
Manchester City
62
3
Arsenal
58
4
Aston Villa
55
5
Tottenham
50
6
Manchester United
44
7
West Ham United
42
8
Newcastle
40
9
Brighton
39
10
Wolverhampton
38
11
Chelsea
36
12
Fulham
35
13
Bournemouth
31
14
Crystal Palace
28
15
Brentford
26
16
Everton
25
17
Nottingham Forest
24
18
Luton Town
20
19
Burnley
13
20
Sheffield United
13
This win was an important one for Manchester City. Now, they go on the road next Sunday to take on Liverpool. The winner of this game will earn sole possession of first place heading into the final stretch of the season.
There are more huge matches on the horizon for Manchester City after facing Liverpool. On March 31, they take on Arsenal, who currently sit in third place with 58 points entering Monday's game against Sheffield United. Then on Apr. 3, Manchester City faces Aston Villa, who sit in fourth place with 55 points as of this writing.
This is the final stretch of the season, which concludes on May 19. Wins over Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa could help set Manchester City up with a chance to win the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season.