Erick Fedde contract details, grade: White Sox add KBO MVP
The Chicago White Sox have signed last season's KBO MVP, starting pitcher Erick Fedde.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago White Sox have added to their starting rotation, taking a flyer on former KBO MVP Erick Fedde. Fedde, who spent last season in South Korea, put together an outstanding campaign with the NC Dinos, allowing 2.00 earned runs per nine across 180 1/3 innings. Fedde was reportedly down to the Mets and White Sox, but ultimately chose the south side of Chicago, as he should receive an opportunity to make the big-league rotation.
Fedde is a former first-round pick of the Washington Nationals in the 2014 Amatuer Draft. His last year in MLB was 2022, when he had a 5.81 ERA in 27 starts.
With the White Sox unlikely to contend anytime soon, Fedde makes a lot of sense as a flyer on a multiyear contract. At best, he puts together an impressive half-season or so and can be dealt for prospects come late July. At worst, he's a minimal amount of wasted payroll.
Erick Fedde contract details, White Sox grade
Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Fedde and the White Sox agreed on a two-year, $15 million contract. Chicago's payroll won't be near the luxury tax next season, so they can afford to overpay a bit on a pitcher they hope can round into form in his second MLB stint. Fedde altered his pitch arsenal in KBO, notably further developing his slider and changing the grip on his changeup.
With those further developed breaking pitches, the White Sox will hope he can improve upon his strikeout rate from the last time he was in the majors, which sat at 18 percent. In the hitter-friendly KBO, Fedde's struck out nearly 11 hitters per nine innings pitched.
White Sox contract grade: B
It's tough to argue with Chris Getz's logic here. There's a good chance he trades the likes of Dylan Cease this offseason, and their rotation is barren. Fedde will eat some innings, and if he's really made the necessary changes, he could be an intriguing trade chip to aid their rebuild.