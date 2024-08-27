Ernest Jones trade reports could be result of harsh business from Rams
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly granted Ernest Jones IV to seek a trade. But the issue is the stud linebacker didn't request to get dealt.
News about Jones' sudden availability surfaced on Sunday. Speaking with reporters roughly 24 hours later, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the former never asked out of Los Angeles.
"[Jones'] right. He never requested a trade," McVay said.
So, what's the deal? Why are the Rams shopping Jones? After all, he was a vital piece of their Super Bowl LVI run and remains a valuable part of their defensive unit.
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal suggests the situation between Jones and the Rams could be because of the emergence of undrafted rookie linebacker Omar Speights.
Speights has impressed this summer, particularly in the team's first two preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams were so pleased with his efforts that they held him out of the exhibition finale, essentially locking him into the 53-man roster. Be that as it may, it leaves Jones in an unenviable position with the organization.
Based on Rosenthal's intel, the Rams planned to bench Jones (a team captain) for Speights. Nonetheless, as a forward-thinking franchise, Los Angeles understands the optics of the circumstances may not be well perceived by fans. So, instead, they've "clumsily" begun dangling the 2021 third-round pick in trade talks to "avoid" public backlash.
Jones wasn't present at the portion of Rams practice open to the media on Monday. Despite this, McVay stated that the team has "had communication" with his representation, though he elected to keep the specifics of the matter "in-house." As the Los Angeles sideline general points out, both sides are sorting through "some different things," indicating this is a fluid matter.
Entering the final year of his current contract, Jones has a $3.1 million price tag for 2024. Presumably, he's looking for a significant raise and long-term security. However, the Rams ostensibly believe Speights can fill his role -- at a considerably cheaper cost.
After amassing 11 combined tackles (three for loss) and showcasing his incredible instincts/athleticism this preseason, the Rams seemingly have faith in Speights. Pro Football Focus (PFF) also believes in the 23-year-old, illustrated by his 90.6 overall player grade.
Conversely, PFF considered Jones one of the best linebackers from the 2023 NFL campaign. He produced 145 total tackles (14 for loss), six pass deflections and 4.5 sacks across 15 contests. While his contributions shouldn't get overstated, the Rams can flip him for assets and pivot to Speights, a more cost-friendly option.
Unfortunately, it's a "next man up" approach in this league. With that in mind, Jones finds himself in a position where he may have to choose between a hometown discount or getting traded.