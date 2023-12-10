ESPN analyst doubles down on Florida State CFP snub, even if it puts him in hot water
Booger McFarland is never going to back down from his Florida State playoff snub take, is he?
By John Buhler
Booger McFarland never played at Florida State, but he is carrying as much water for the Seminoles getting snubbed out of the College Football Playoff as you would expect that Danny Kanell would. McFarland works for ESPN as a college football analyst and was on the studio set for Selection Sunday when the Seminoles unfortunately got robbed. He struggled to understand the CFP's logic.
Several days later, McFarland appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to double-down on his take of Florida State getting robbed. His entire premise is that you cannot determine what is going to happen without playing the games themselves. Well, the Selection Committee saw it totally differently. They believed whole-heartedly Florida State was not the same team with Jordan Travis out for the season.
Florida State would have been a massive underdog vs. Michigan in the Rose Bowl, but McFarland firmly believes that the Seminoles deserved their opportunity to play for a national championship.
"I think we have a problem, and the problem is this: we're making judgments inside this room on what we think is going to happen on the field."
He would then go on to rattle off a series of times where the underdog beat the presumptive favorite, including Washington over Oregon in the Pac-12 title and SMU over Tulane for The American as well.
"Need I remind you, Friday night, we watched Oregon play Washington, and everyone that I've talked to outside the state of Washington thought that Oregon was a better team than Washington. Vegas had them as a 10-point favorite, depending on which book you looked at; Washington won. Tulane was a favorite over SMU. Everyone thought that Tulane was going to beat SMU; Vegas had them as the favorite. SMU won that game with a second-string quarterback, Dan."
McFarland may be right ethically, but the company he works for exists to make money on television...
Booger McFarland doubles down on his take about Florida State CFP snub
The great debate about most deserving vs. four best teams has reached its conclusion. After a few examples of putting the most deserving team in, the viewer lost just about every time. While TCU did upset the Michigan Wolverines in last year's Fiesta Bowl, the Horned Frogs got smoked vs. Georgia in the subsequent national title bout. 2021 Cincinnati and 2015 Michigan State were not competitive.
Because Florida State is a college football blue-blood in the ACC, the Seminoles could have drawn a number in the national semifinal, and maybe in the national championship if they even got that far. However, it is virtually impossible to think the combination of Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn could have beaten Michigan and then either Texas or Washington in succession. No way. It is too daunting.
Ultimately, I have no issues with McFarland continuing to beat the drum that Florida State got robbed. In all honesty, they definitely did. However, you have to remember what the College Football Playoff is at its very essence. It is a TV show, which is why the Selection Committee can do whatever it wants. Given that ESPN is the lone broadcaster of the playoff, Florida State getting left out was justified.
This is the last greatest example of why playoff expansion needed to happen yesterday. If only...