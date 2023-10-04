ESPN announcer puts few Rays fans in attendance on blast for booing the team
In Game 2 of the Tampa Bay Rays' wild card matchup against the Texas Rangers, the ESPN announcers chose to highlight the absence of Rays fans.
ESPN announcer Sean McDonough called out the Tampa Bay Rays' fans after they started to boo the team. McDonough said, "Some boos starting to come down from the group. I'm not sure we can call it a crowd. The group here at the Trop."
The Rays are consistently a competitive team year after year, yet they never have many fans going to their games. It's sad to see the state of baseball in Tampa with the lackluster attendance.
The Rays recently unveiled a new $1.3 billion stadium plan, but what is the point of staying in Tampa Bay if they don't have fans? Oakland is soon to go without a team, and they have a diehard fanbase, yet the Rays struggle to maintain momentum among their supporters.
The announcer pointed out the exact problem in Tampa Bay, calling it a group and not a crowd because they have a whole stadium full of open seats. On Tuesday, the Phillies played and their tickets were $200 for cheap seats, while being completely sold out. It's a stark difference to games at the Trop.
At the end of the day, the announcer was in the wrong and will receive hate for his completely disrespectful comment about the stadium attendance, but they need to point out the obvious, which is that the Rays and Marlins struggle to draw fans in Florida with their lackluster attendances.
The Marlins and Rays both finished with a playoff spot, yet they both rank in the bottom five in stadium attendance. It's obvious that the Athletics will be in last with only 832,000 attendees, but the Marlins only have around 1.2 million, and the Rays had over 1.4 million.
The Phillies had a sellout crowd for their game, but the Rays didn't even sell out half the stadium and had less than 20,000 fans, which set the lowest mark for a postseason game since 1919.