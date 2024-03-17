ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi makes it clear 2 major bids have already been stolen
Joe Lunardi lives for days like these. With Selection Sunday upon us, the ACC could be in big trouble.
By Mark Powell
Selection Sunday is upon us, but first the remaining conference championship slate must be played out. Teams like VCU and Duquesne remain, and could easily steal a big from looming bubble teams hoping to receive an at-large bid.
It could be a rough postseason for the ACC, as only four teams appear guaranteed spots in the big dance in UNC, Duke, Clemson and NC State thanks to their surprising win over the Tar Heels on Saturday night.
The likes of Virginia and Pittsburgh, both of whom finished strong in the ACC standings, are not guaranteed spots. The conference's perception this season was relatively weak as compared to years past. Virginia and Pitt, with 23 and 22 wins apiece (including double-digit conference wins) are at risk of missing the tournament entirely per ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
The Atlantic 10 championship game is just one example of a conference title matchup which should feature two bid stealers. Duquesne and VCU were not considered tournament teams heading into their conference tourney, and the loser of this game could very well be on the outside looking in. The winner gets an automatic bid and the sweet knowledge that they stole a spot away from a not-so-friendly neighbor.
Will Pitt make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
Despite pleading from the ACC community, Scott Van Pelt and even UNC head coach Hubert Davis, Pittsburgh is unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament unless the committee values its late-season run in what most consider a down year for the conference. Jeff Capel's group played great basketball the final two months of the season, but their non-conference schedule will get the best of them.
Pitt defeated Wake Forest, a fellow bubble team heading into the ACC Tournament, in its first game. They also lost to North Carolina, a potential one-seed, by less than 10 points.