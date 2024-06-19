ESPN's College GameDay could look a whole lot different in 2024
By John Buhler
In a world of "How you doin'?, Keep it movin'", where does that leave the absolute stallion that is Pat McAfee? The former Indianapolis Colts punter and West Virginia kicker has become a media mogul in recent years. His little progrum, The Pat McAfee Show, has been simulcast on ESPN ever since the start of last college football season. It remains to be seen if he will be a part of College GameDay.
The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday that McAfee currently does not have a deal to be part of ESPN's weekly college football roadshow. Keep in mind that McAfee's namesake studio show has a separate deal with ESPN. He also has been known to call wrestling matches as a part of WWE's Monday Night RAW. McAfee is not for everyone, and he knows this already.
McAfee recently shared this message about his College GameDay contract status over on the X this past October.
“I have heard you all very loud and clear since the beginning of my stint with GameDay. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I have not [re-signed] a contract with the legendary show. I’m not right for some crowds and the ‘distinguished’ College Football folks are definitely one of those.”
Of course, he is very close with Kirk Herbstreit, who obviously wants him to be part of the program.
“If you dare even think of leaving College GameDay, I’m leaving with you. I am. I am. I’m dead serious.”
Right now, College GameDay will feature host Rece Davis and a plethora of college football analysts from Herbstreit, 1991 Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, the ageless Lee Corso, and the newest addition of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. As of last year, Saban regularly made guest appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, so he would probably be in favor of him staying, too.
McAfee is not for everyone, but he is one of the most dynamic personalities ESPN has had in years.
ESPN's College GameDay could look vastly different ahead of this season
I get it. McAfee may be right in my wheelhouse as a fellow sports stooge, but not everyone is in the same demographic as me. He essentially replaced former Georgia legendary defensive lineman David Pollack on the show, the same man he swan dived off a double-decker boat into the Brazos River before COVID. I have never seen Pollack's face look that shocked in my entire life. It was wild!
The thought of adding Saban is to offset potentially losing Corso in the next year or so. L.C. is an absolute legend, but we have to wonder how many more episodes he is going to be able to do this. While Davis, Herbstreit and Howard are mainstays, it will be interesting to see how ESPN goes about filling out the rest of its studio set in the coming days, weeks, months and years. Would McAfee stay?
To me, as long as McAfee maintains a positive working relationship and friendship with Herbstreit, he will probably stay on the program. One of Herbstreit's sons has interned with McAfee before. Plus, they seem to relate quite well to the ridiculous amount of travel they have to do to be in front of the camera, pretty much every day and all the time. Herbstreit won't walk, but he does love some McAfee.
Given how late in the cycle it took for McAfee to join the show ahead of last season, expect the same.