ESPN predicting Victor Wembanyama wins MIP proves the award lost its plot
By Kyle Delaney
ESPN just released their predictions for the 2024-2025 season, including who's likely to win MVP, MIP and DPOY. Unsurprisingly, the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is all over the list. According to ESPN experts, Wembanyama came in first place for two awards: Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year. However, should Wembanyama even be considered for MIP?
Wembanyama won the Rookie of the Year award last season, and it wasn't a contest. The French big man dazzled the NBA in his first season with his fluidity and height. His averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game are nothing short of dominant. He was the first rookie to record a 10-block triple-double since David Robinson in 1990. Point being, Victor Wembanyama is a special talent, unlike anything the NBA has ever seen. For this reason, how can he even be considered to win MIP?
How does Victor Wembanyama improve if he's already dominant?
The MIP award is supposed to recognize players who came out of nowhere to become highly-touted players. Guys like Ryan Anderson of the Orlando Magic, who won the award in 2012. That's not to say high-profile guys haven't won in the past. Ja Morant was drafted second overall in 2019. When Morant won the MIP award in 2022, his scoring average jumped from 19.1 points per game to 27.4.
However, in Ja's case, at least he was coming out of Murray State, a relatively small school compared to programs like Duke or Kentucky. Victor Wembanyama, on the other hand, is not coming out of nowhere. This is a guy who was drafted first overall. This is a guy who has been making headlines since he was 16 years old. A guy who recorded a 40-point, 20-rebound game in his rookie season.
Victor Wembanyama has already been hailed as the future face of the NBA. Unless Wembanyama takes an astronomical leap and becomes one of the best players in the league outright, it's crazy for him to win MIP in his second season.