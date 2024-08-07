ESPY for worst broadcast jinx goes to ESPN after premature Astros no-hitter article
Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez was one out away from a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers when disaster struck...at ESPN.
To be fair, Valdez might describe it as a disaster to give up a two-run home run to Corey Seager to break up the no-hitter. He'd be correct. That sucked.
What happened to ESPN sucked and it was embarrassing.
Before Seager's home run, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, someone at ESPN jumped the gun and posted headline declaring: "Framber Valdez silences the Rangers for his second career no-hitter."
If Valdez wasn't already destined to lose the no-no on the next pitch, that slip up certainly ensured it.
Yikes.
ESPN fell victim to the great fear of sports writers everywhere
Here's the thing about sports media: We pre-write things all the time. When you know something may happen, you try to get a jump on it. Being first matters in the media game. So yes, there were a lot of writers out there who had content revolving around Valdez's no-hitter ready to go. With one more out to go, there were fingers hovering over the publish button.
And everyone who has ever prepped an article ahead of time has one great fear: Accidentally publishing it. I'm sweating just thinking about making the same error.
That one needed to get deleted with a quickness. Of course, the internet is forever and jinx accusations ensued.
Despite the late disappointment, Valdez and the Astros came away with a 4-2 victory. Josh Hader came in to get the last out, walking Marcus Semien then inducing a game-ending pop fly from Josh Jung.
There have been three no-hitters in MLB this season, including one from Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco. Dylan Cease threw one for the Padres on July 25. Blake Snell got his first win as a Giant by throwing his first no-no on Aug. 2.
Valdez was responsible for one of four no-hitters last year. He got his against the Guardians on Aug. 1, 2023. There's something about pitching in August that he seems to like. Maybe next time he'll finish it.