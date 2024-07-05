Fansided

How to watch the Netherlands vs. Turkey at the Euros: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Netherlands against Turkey in the Euros this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Austria v Turkiye: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024
Austria v Turkiye: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024 / Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/GettyImages
Turkey have been one of the surprise packages at the Euros this summer. They finished second only to Portugal in their group and then beat Ralf Rangnick's Austria in the round of 16. Now they face the tough task of facing the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

The Dutch side qualified for the knockout stages by being one of the best third-placed teams. They then went on to defeat Romania in the last 16.

Arda Guler of Real Madrid has been key to Turkey's success at the tournament. He scored in their opening match against Georgia and also assisted the winning goal against the Austrians.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channel 

The Netherlands versus Turkey match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The game will take place at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a 7-day free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for the Netherlands

Position

Player

GK

Bart Verbruggen

RB

Denzel Dumfries

CB

Stefan de Vrij

CB

Virgil van Dijk

LB

Nathan Ake

RM

Jerdy Schouten

CM

Xavi Simons

LM

Tijjani Reijnders

RW

Donyell Malen

CF

Memphis Depay

LW

Cody Gakpo

Projected starting XI for Turkey

Position

Player

GK

Mert Gunok

RB

Mert Muldur

CB

Abdulkerim Bardakci

CB

Merih Demiral

LB

Ferdi Kadioglu

CDM

Ismail Yuksek

CDM

Kaan Ayhan

RAM

Baris Alper Yilmaz

CAM

Hakan Calhanoglu

LAM

Kenan Yildiz

CF

Arda Guler

feed

