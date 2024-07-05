How to watch the Netherlands vs. Turkey at the Euros: With and without cable
Turkey have been one of the surprise packages at the Euros this summer. They finished second only to Portugal in their group and then beat Ralf Rangnick's Austria in the round of 16. Now they face the tough task of facing the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.
The Dutch side qualified for the knockout stages by being one of the best third-placed teams. They then went on to defeat Romania in the last 16.
Arda Guler of Real Madrid has been key to Turkey's success at the tournament. He scored in their opening match against Georgia and also assisted the winning goal against the Austrians.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channel
The Netherlands versus Turkey match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The game will take place at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a 7-day free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for the Netherlands
Position
Player
GK
Bart Verbruggen
RB
Denzel Dumfries
CB
Stefan de Vrij
CB
Virgil van Dijk
LB
Nathan Ake
RM
Jerdy Schouten
CM
Xavi Simons
LM
Tijjani Reijnders
RW
Donyell Malen
CF
Memphis Depay
LW
Cody Gakpo
Projected starting XI for Turkey
Position
Player
GK
Mert Gunok
RB
Mert Muldur
CB
Abdulkerim Bardakci
CB
Merih Demiral
LB
Ferdi Kadioglu
CDM
Ismail Yuksek
CDM
Kaan Ayhan
RAM
Baris Alper Yilmaz
CAM
Hakan Calhanoglu
LAM
Kenan Yildiz
CF
Arda Guler