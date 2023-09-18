EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Sergio Scariolo out and Luca Banchi in, Serge Ibaka to Bayern Munich, and more
With the 2023 FIBA World Cup well behind us, the EuroLeague transfer market is heating up again as teams make their final moves before the season starts in two weeks. Here's a wrap-up from the first week after the World Cup.
EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Jean Montero is linked to another EuroLeague team
Jean Montero is in the rumor mill once again. He was linked to Anadolu Efes Istanbul only a couple of weeks ago by the Turkish club opted for German you faster Justus Hollatz on loan instead. Montero has made it clear to Gran Canaria that he would prefer to play elsewhere next season and following his strong season on loan to Betis and a decent showing with the Dominican Republic this summer in Manila he’s got the attention of a number of EuroLeague clubs.
Virtus Bologna is the most recent club to express serious interest according to reports. They need Montero to resolve his departure from Gran Canaria first because Bologna likely does not have the funds to pay a hefty buyout fee for Montero. Bologna also has to sort out their situation with Iffe Lundberg.
The Dane is currently on the outside looking in for the first team roster as the Italian club wants to be rid of him but not many clubs are interested. Montero would be a good young prospect to watch in the Euroleague next season. New head coach Luca Banchi helped revive Arturs Zagars next summer, so Montero could be a great next project for him.