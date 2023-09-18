EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Sergio Scariolo out and Luca Banchi in, Serge Ibaka to Bayern Munich, and more
With the 2023 FIBA World Cup well behind us, the EuroLeague transfer market is heating up again as teams make their final moves before the season starts in two weeks. Here's a wrap-up from the first week after the World Cup.
Arturs Zagars began the 2023 FIBA World Cup as a free agent but after a truly incredible eight-game run at the tournament that is no longer the case. The 23-year-old is a born-again pick-and-roll maestro and Turkish giants Fenerbahce have swooped in for the Latvian talent. They signed him last week and will apparently be loaning him to EuroCup club BC Wolves for at least the start of the season. It remains to be seen whether or not he will play for Fenerbahce this season.
Zagars finished the FIBA World Cup averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from deep. Last season with Kedainiai Nevezis he averaged 15.4 points and 4.41 assists per game in the Lithuanian League. That was only in 22 games though, and a big part of Zagars stalled development was injuries.
He will not just need to keep up the level of play we all know he’s capable of this season, but also stay healthy. That is likely what Fenerbahce will be keeping the closest eye on while he’s out on loan. If he stays healthy and impresses early on, there's a chance they call him back during the season and work him into coach Dimitris Itoudis' plans.