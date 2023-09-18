EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Sergio Scariolo out and Luca Banchi in, Serge Ibaka to Bayern Munich, and more
With the 2023 FIBA World Cup well behind us, the EuroLeague transfer market is heating up again as teams make their final moves before the season starts in two weeks. Here's a wrap-up from the first week after the World Cup.
EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Nemanja Bjelica signs with Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet
Crvena Zvezda has been one of the busiest teams of the summer. They made their 10th signing of the summer last week, adding NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica to their squad. Bjelica returned to EuroLeague last season with Fenerbahce but seldom featured. Zvezda could be in a similar situation as the club now has an incredible amount of depth for the upcoming season. Bjelica, Luka Mitrovic, Marko Simonovic, and Rokas Giedraitis will all be competing for minutes at the four next season.
Given Bjelica’s age and fitness struggles, he could be a specialty player for Red Star. His size, shooting, and passing are a great blend of skills but may not be something Zvezda needs to consistently tap into especially considering his potential struggles at the other end of the floor if he’s lost a step over the last season. It’s easy to see him resting most nights, and stepping into a void for games where Mitrovic or Siminovic would likely feature less. Bjelica is a nice luxury for Zvezda to have but not necessarily one they need.
This is a completely different dynamic for the club compared to the start of last season, where they had very limited flexibility and made most of their biggest additions after the season had already begun. They are avoiding those mistakes this time around.