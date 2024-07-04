Fansided

How to watch Portugal vs. France at the Euros: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Portugal against France in the Euros this week.

By Robert Wheeler

France v Belgium: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024
France were one of the favorites to win the Euros this summer. However, their performances have not been as exceptional as many fans anticipated. They have only scored three goals and two of them were own goals, the other was a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. Didier Deschamps' side also only finished second in their group. This has left them on the tougher side of the draw which also includes Spain against Germany in the other quarter-final.

In order to face the Spanish or the Germans, France must get past Portugal. The Portuguese only just scraped past Slovenia in the round of 16 on penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in extra time and was visibly emotional at the end of the 120 minutes. However, he did still put away his spot-kick in the shootout. The French beat Belgium 1-0 to set up this clash with Portugal. The winner in that game was an own-goal from Jan Vertonghen.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channel 

The Portugal versus France match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 5. The game will take place at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Portugal

Position

Player

GK

Diogo Costa

RB

Joao Cancelo

CB

Ruben Dias

CB

Pepe

LB

Nuno Mendes

RM

Bruno Fernandes

CM

Joao Palhinha

LM

Vitinha

RW

Bernardo Silva

CF

Cristiano Ronaldo

LW

Rafael Leao

Projected starting XI for France

Position

Player

GK

Mike Maignan

RB

Jules Kounde

CB

Dayot Upamecano

CB

William Saliba

LB

Theo Hernandez

CDM

Aurelien Tchouameni

RM

N'Golo Kante

LM

Adrien Rabiot

CAM

Antoine Griezmann

CF

Randal Kolo Muani

CF

Kylian Mbappe

