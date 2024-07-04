How to watch Portugal vs. France at the Euros: With and without cable
France were one of the favorites to win the Euros this summer. However, their performances have not been as exceptional as many fans anticipated. They have only scored three goals and two of them were own goals, the other was a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. Didier Deschamps' side also only finished second in their group. This has left them on the tougher side of the draw which also includes Spain against Germany in the other quarter-final.
In order to face the Spanish or the Germans, France must get past Portugal. The Portuguese only just scraped past Slovenia in the round of 16 on penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in extra time and was visibly emotional at the end of the 120 minutes. However, he did still put away his spot-kick in the shootout. The French beat Belgium 1-0 to set up this clash with Portugal. The winner in that game was an own-goal from Jan Vertonghen.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channel
The Portugal versus France match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 5. The game will take place at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Portugal
Position
Player
GK
Diogo Costa
RB
Joao Cancelo
CB
Ruben Dias
CB
Pepe
LB
Nuno Mendes
RM
Bruno Fernandes
CM
Joao Palhinha
LM
Vitinha
RW
Bernardo Silva
CF
Cristiano Ronaldo
LW
Rafael Leao
Projected starting XI for France
Position
Player
GK
Mike Maignan
RB
Jules Kounde
CB
Dayot Upamecano
CB
William Saliba
LB
Theo Hernandez
CDM
Aurelien Tchouameni
RM
N'Golo Kante
LM
Adrien Rabiot
CAM
Antoine Griezmann
CF
Randal Kolo Muani
CF
Kylian Mbappe