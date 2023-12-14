Is Evan Mobley playing tonight? Latest injury report for Cavs vs. Celtics
Can the Cavaliers count on Evan Mobley tonight as they try to make up ground on one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference — the Boston Celtics?
By Kdelaney
A clash between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers is slated for tonight at TD Garden. In this Eastern Conference showdown, the ninth-place Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) will seek revenge against the first-place Boston Celtics (17-5). The Cavaliers have lost their last two games. The Celtics, on the other hand, are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak and have only lost once in their last five games.
The two teams will meet three times this season. This past Tuesday, Dec. 12, was the first time Cleveland and Boston met this year. Although Cleveland kept it close thanks to Donovan Mitchell's 29 points, Boston defeated Cleveland 120-113, giving them a 1-0 lead in the regular season series. In terms of the Cavs' chances, it doesn't help that the Celtics have yet to lose at home this season. On top of that, Evan Mobley's absence also isn't doing Cleveland any favors.
Evan Mobley out for tonight's game against the Celtics
According to the injury report, Evan Mobley will be out for tonight's game due to an issue with his left knee. Mobley has not played in a game with the Cavaliers since their matchup against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 6. There's no denying the Cavaliers miss Mobley's rebounding and interior tenacity. During their last meeting, with Mobley out of the lineup, the Celtics out-rebounded the Cavaliers by 10.
This will be Mobley's fourth straight missed game. Without Mobley in the lineup, the Cavs' record is 1-2. On the season, Mobley averages 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting a career-high 57 percent from the field.
Mobley plays a vital role for the Cavs — he leads the team in rebounds and blocked shots. That being said, Mobley's availability is crucial to Cleveland's success. Thankfully, after this game, the Cavaliers will head back home before facing the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Dec. 16. That gives Mobley a small window to rest, so hopefully that's enough time to recover. However, it still remains to be seen whether Mobley will be available for that game.