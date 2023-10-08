Evan Neal makes the burger-flippers look like geniuses with horrendous blocking
The rest of the 2023 season will not be kind to New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal.
By Kristen Wong
New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal just keeps on digging himself a bigger hole.
Neal came under fire for his condescending comments toward Giants fans during last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He reportedly called the Giants fanbase a bunch of hamburger- and hot dog-flippers, and the NY media didn't have to do much to make Neal look like an obnoxious jerk.
Turns out Neal isn't just a jerk -- he's bad at his job, too. Neal, a 2022 first-round pick out of Alabama, put himself in the spotlight ahead of the Giants' Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins. On Sunday, one clip showed Neal spacing out on the field and completely missing an incoming Dolphins pass-rusher.
Neal is just lucky that game was taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, not MetLife.
Who's the sheep now? Giants' Evan Neal looks tame and helpless in matchup against Dolphins
The Giants are currently losing 24-13 against the high-powered Dolphins, and Neal's lackluster performance on the field isn't doing quarterback Daniel Jones any favors.
Going into Week 5, New York continues to rank at the bottom of the league in several offensive categories, and with Saquon Barkley still out due to injury, the Giants need nothing short of a miracle to muster a comeback against Miami.
As for Neal, the young tackle has since apologized for his incendiary comments, but the damage is done. He's tarred his own off-field reputation within New York, and he hasn't played up to par on the field, either.
The once-highly touted draft pick has fallen from grace. Can he pick himself back up and prove himself to be a franchise offensive lineman?