5 Evan Stewart transfer destinations after Jimbo Fisher's firing at Texas A&M
Wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of many Texas A&M stars who may be hitting the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
4. Florida Gators are reeling of late, but were in on Evan Stewart initially
Although Billy Napier's Florida Gators are heading in the wrong direction, possibly missing out on a bowl game in year two at the helm, I would not rule out their chances of landing Stewart in the portal. Florida was one of three places Stewart made an official visit to. While he may have been a native Texan, Florida has shown an innate ability to recruit somewhat nationally over the years in the SEC.
So for that reason, I think the Gators would have somewhat of a chance to land Stewart if he were to enter the transfer portal. However, they may be crossed out entirely if the Florida athletic department decides to make a change at the helm of the head coaching position. Going 5-7 with five straight losses to end the season vs. Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Florida State could ruin Napier.
Frankly, that might happen, regardless of what Florida wants to do about Napier. Missouri and Florida State are two of the top 10 teams in the country. I would not expect the Gators to come out on top in their SEC season finale or in the Sunshine Showdown vs. the major in-state rival. Then again, if Napier is out and Florida can replace him with someone good, then maybe Stewart will have interest.
There are too many moving pieces regarding Florida for us to think they are the likeliest landing spot.