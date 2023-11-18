5 Evan Stewart transfer destinations after Jimbo Fisher's firing at Texas A&M
Wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of many Texas A&M stars who may be hitting the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
3. LSU Tigers will need to get Garrett Nussmeier some big-time weapons
Despite having a very intriguing quarterback already on their roster in Garrett Nussmeier, you have to remember that was not a player that Brian Kelly recruited. He opted to bring in former Arizona State starter Jayden Daniels by way of the transfer portal. This has worked out wonderfully for both parties, as Daniels blossomed into an SEC star, while Kelly has become way more likable as a result of this.
But what about next year? That is the year when Kelly's teams really pop. It happened at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame previously. While they may look at a quarterback in the transfer portal, I love Nussmeier's arm talent. He may not be as dynamic as Daniels has become, but his level of play can be elevated with a guy like Stewart turning heel in this newish Thanksgiving Week rivalry.
Even if Aggie fans hate to admit it, LSU is the better program in the past, the present and probably in the future. Louisiana is a neighboring state to Stewart's native Texas. We have seen so many star wide receivers come out of LSU in recent years. I think aligning himself with the Bayou Bengals' brand could be huge for Stewart. He might also help Kelly be able to recruit defensive backs worth a damn.
I could totally see Stewart playing for LSU, but I like two more SEC schools more than the Tigers here.