5 Evan Stewart transfer destinations after Jimbo Fisher's firing at Texas A&M
Wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of many Texas A&M stars who may be hitting the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
2. Texas Longhorns could be the team to beat in the SEC when they arrive
While the Texas Longhorns are still very much alive to get to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history as of Week 12, next year might be the year where they can realistically win a national title. It will be Steve Sarkisian's fourth year at the helm. With injured running back Jonathon Brooks expected to return and Quinn Ewers increasingly likely to return as well, go get Stewart, y'all!
Oh, this potential heel turn could have major implications in The Lone Star State, alright. Not only do the Aggies absolutely hate Texas, but the Longhorns are joining the SEC next season alongside Oklahoma. Barring something unforeseen, I would envision Texas being able to compete for a league championship right away in its new league. This Texas offense has the potential to be very explosive.
The other interesting factor of note here is Texas was the third school Stewart officially visites with. Unlike Florida, and Texas A&M sadly, this Texas staff should be mostly intact if Stewart were to want to transfer over there. With Sarkisian's ability to hit big in the portal with the likes of Ewers and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, I would not rule him out being able to make the biggest wide receiver splash.
Picking up Stewart in the transfer portal would make Texas A&M weaker and Texas so very powerful.