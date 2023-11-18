5 Evan Stewart transfer destinations after Jimbo Fisher's firing at Texas A&M
Wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of many Texas A&M stars who may be hitting the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
1. Alabama Crimson Tide must get more explosive outside the numbers
Can Alabama win it second national title in four seasons? Oh, absolutely. But the Crimson Tide have to beat Auburn and Georgia first before even getting into the College Football Playoff. They are much better than they were in September, as Jalen Milroe has really found it as a dual-threat playmaker at quarterback. However, I think getting more explosive outside the numbers remains ultra-paramount.
Alabama is a marquee transfer destination for any high-end player who wants to contend for championships. Nick Saban may not be getting any younger, but he seems to have struck gold with the most recent offensive coordinator hire, Tommy Rees. After needing a few weeks to see what he has in the kitchen, Rees is starting to cook with Milroe. Of course, we wonder what the next course will be.
I think adding a dynamic player like Stewart to the equation could make the Crimson Tide every bit as explosive as they were the last two times they reached the playoff. If Stewart is somewhere between DeVonta Smith or John Metchie III, then that would be wonderful for the Crimson Tide's chances of winning it all in 2024. To pick up a Jameson Williams-type of player in the portal from a rival is huge!
Alabama's offense is good already, but it can be even better with the addition of Stewart in the portal.