Even after Jazz Chisholm trade, Yankees have a glaring need that needs addressing
The New York Yankees made the biggest splash of the 2024 MLB trade season when they acquired star utilityman Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins. In one trade, the Yankees filled a hole in their lineup for the next three seasons. Chisholm will slot in as the Yankees new leadoff hitter until his contract expires after the 2026 season.
New York still has holes on their roster though. They need to find a high leverage reliever to slot in at the backend of games. They also have more holes in their lineup that they need to patch while they wait on a few injured players to return. But the biggest hole left on the Yankees roster may be in their struggling starting rotation.
Yankees need to pursue pitching before July 30th trade deadline
Since June 15th, the Yankees have a 6.09 team starter ERA, good for dead last in the league by a wide margin, according to Katie Sharp of Stathead. This stretch includes their ace, Gerrit Cole, who has allowed 21 earned runs in 35 innings since returning from an elbow injury. The Yankees' ace has a 5.40 ERA this season, somehow being above average on the Yankees' pitching staff since his return.
This also includes Marcus Stroman's start against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, where he gave up three earned runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings.
New York is going to need a starter and they're going to need one very bad. The only reason that they haven't been left in the dust of the Baltimore Orioles over the last few weeks is because theyhave struggled as well. The AL East is wide open, and the Yankees need to acquire pitching in order to win the division and win the pennant.
There are plenty of starters that the Yankees could pursue at the deadline. Detroit Tigers' starter Jack Flaherty and Toronto Blue Jays' starter Yusei Kikuchi are two rental options that the Yankees could pursue. Cubs' starter Jameson Taillon and White Sox starter Erick Fedde are a pair of potential trade pieces that have a few years left on their contract.
Trying to pinpoint which pitcher the Yankees may pursue would be difficult, but the idea is that they will absolutely need to make a move for a starter. It's not the only need the Yankees have ahead of the deadline, but it's one that needs to be addressed.