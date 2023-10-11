Even as an Astro, Jose Abreu won’t stop tormenting the AL Central
Despite departing from the Chicago White Sox to become a member of the Houston Astros, Jose Abreu remains determined to dominate his former rival, the Minnesota Twins.
Even after leaving the American League Central with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu has continued to demolish Minnesota Twins pitching. This was seen best during a Tuesday game between the Twins and Houston Astros when Abreu went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Abreu has always been a huge postseason hitter in the small sample sizes he had with the White Sox in 2020 and 2021. But now, with the Astros, he has a full opportunity and he hasn't let down in the ALDS versus the Twins. In the three games they've played so far, he has been able to hit two home runs while knocking in six RBIs with a .250 batting average.
Jose Abreu absolutely loves hammering Minnesota Twins pitching
Abreu has now only played in 10 postseason games in his career and has three home runs while bringing in 11 RBIs on a .300 average. If he continues to keep up his postseason success, he may try to steal the name "Mr. October" from Reggie Jackson.
The Astros are now up on the Twins 2-1 in the best-of-five series and could clinch an ALCS spot with a win in Game 4. Abreu has played a crucial role in the success thus far and is tied with six RBIs with Yordan Alvarez, but has two fewer home runs.
Abreu didn't perform to expectations with the Astros in 2023 after signing a three-year, $58.5 million contract, but they hope his value will come solely in the postseason. They hope to repeat and win another World Series.
The Astros came into the season as World Series favorites and luckily made the postseason after a tough end-of-season run. According to FanGraphs, the Astros now have a 23.5 percent chance to win the World Series while having a 78.7 percent chance to make it past this round versus the Twins.